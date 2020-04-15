City closes two underpass bike crossings due to flooding

City closes two underpass bike crossings due to flooding

Rapid Creek Flooding 20200415

Flooding along Rapid Creek due to water releases from Pactola dam resulted in flooding on the bike path in Rapid City. The City of Rapid City closed the bike path at two locations Wednesday. The sections closed by flooding are the underpass at Mt. Rushmore Road near Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and the underpass on Canyon Lake Drive near Sioux Park.

 Jeff Easton

Due to increased water flows in Rapid Creek, the city is advising the public to use caution near two bike path underpass crossings.

Water is beginning to appear at the underpass crossings at Canyon Lake Drive and at Mount Rushmore Road. The city has placed "High Water" signs in the affected areas. The public is advised to use the road surface crossings at Dakota Drive and at Mount Rushmore Road in the affected areas.

The public is advised to never walk, bike or jog through flooded waters of any depth. Current releases from Pactola Reservoir are 200 cubic feet per second with Rapid Creek flow through Rapid City today recorded at 248 cfs.

