City closes two underpass bike crossings due to flooding

Due to increased water flows in Rapid Creek, the city is advising the public to use caution near two bike path underpass crossings.

Water is beginning to appear at the underpass crossings at Canyon Lake Drive and at Mount Rushmore Road. The city has placed "High Water" signs in the affected areas. The public is advised to use the road surface crossings at Dakota Drive and at Mount Rushmore Road in the affected areas.

The public is advised to never walk, bike or jog through flooded waters of any depth. Current releases from Pactola Reservoir are 200 cubic feet per second with Rapid Creek flow through Rapid City today recorded at 248 cfs.

