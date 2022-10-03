City collects thousands of diapers for families

The Rapid City community donated nearly 10,000 diapers and wipes during the week-long diaper drive last week.

The city announced the preliminary tabulations for the donations Monday afternoon. The city also raised $455 in cash and check donations throughout the Sept. 26 through Oct. 3 time period. Donations baskets were located at City Hall, Fire Station 1 and the Public Safety Building.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the Diaper Need Awareness Week Sept. 22 in partnership with Volunteers of America, Mommy's Closet and other organizations. Diaper need is the inability to afford and access diapers.

Mommy's Closet's goal was to raise 20,000 size five diapers over the course of the week. Sarah Howard, community outreach coordinator with Volunteers of America and who works with Mommy's Closet, previously said the size five diapers were the most requested diaper for families.

In Allender's proclamation, he said the poorest 20% of U.S. families spend 14% of their income on diapers. He also said infants can require 312 diapers a day, and disposable diapers can cost $70-$100 per month per baby.

Diapers and monetary donations can still be accepted at Mommy's Closet in person or online at www.voanr.org/diapers