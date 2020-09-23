City committee establishes website for home rule information

Mayor Steve Allender will update the city on Home Rule efforts on Thursday morning in City Council Chambers.
Allender’s update comes after the Home Rule Charter Committee established a website.
Home Rule would give the Rapid City Council to do anything not prohibited by state law. South Dakota, for example, currently prohibits municipalities from levying an income tax or changing assessment practices for property taxes, issuing more liquor licenses or permitting more gaming, incurring debt beyond what’s already allowed and governing civil relationships, according to the committee website.
According to the National League of Cities, Home Rule was introduced in the 1800s to give cities the ability to respond faster to local conditions without having to wait for permission from the state legislature. It is restricted by Dillon’s Rule, which was issued by Judge John F. Dillon of Iowa.
The rule states that local governments can only exercise powers granted to them.
If approved, Rapid City could hire a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of a city instead of the mayor. The city manager would report to the City Council.
The Rapid City Council allowed Allender to establish an 18-member Home Rule Charter Committee to study the issue. Citizens were appointed in May.
The committee meets twice-monthly with subcommittees to research Home Rule and to eventually make a recommendation to the council in 2021. Council would discuss the recommendation and possibly take action, which could lead to a public vote later that year.
The committee website can be found at https://rapidcityhomerule.org/
