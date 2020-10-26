City committee to consider resolution calling for land swap with Native community

A Rapid City committee will consider Wednesday a resolution calling for the city to work with the Native American community on a land swap, cultural center and funding mechanisms while addressing what researchers say are three illegal parcels on the old Indian Boarding School land.

The land swap could prevent the federal government taking over the parcels occupied by Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center, the Westside Village senior living community, and the Canyon Lake Activity Center, according to the resolution before the Legal and Finance Committee. The takeover could happen due to a 1948 law that outlined how the 1,200-acres of old boarding school land could be used.

But “all parties prefer a creative solution rooted in a land exchange that could allow the current occupants of (the parcels) to remain on that land,” the resolution says. The swap would also address inequities and “honor 70 years of Native community requests for use of the lands” after none of it went to them.

The idea for a “creative solution” was mentioned in a July 2017 letter by the Bureau of Indian Affairs — which owned the old boarding school land — sent to the Rapid City mayor, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, and the leaders of the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.