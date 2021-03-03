City community development director resigns for Utah job

Rapid City’s community development director’s last day on the job will be Tuesday before he leaves for a new position.
Ken Young, who became the department director in September 2017, will serve in a similar position in Saratoga Springs, Utah, a city of almost 30,000 people, according to 2019 data.
Mayor Steve Allender named planning division manager Vicki Fisher as interim community development director as the city searches for Young’s replacement.
Young came to Rapid City from Pleasant Grove, Utah, where he worked for 11 years. He instituted the quarterly “Coffee with Planners” event, which allows citizens and developers to speak with department staff to exchange ideas, answer questions and receive feedback.
Young and department staff have coordinated efforts and projects to complement the city’s Downtown Master Plan and Comprehensive Plan, which included changes in downtown and the area east of Fifth Street. Staff also developed the Sixth Street Corridor project, which will link Sixth Street to Memorial Park.
He also oversaw upgrades in the permitting programs and implementation of credit card readers and a digital plans review program.
“I am happy to have been a part of the great work and accomplishments that have been achieved,” Young said in a press release. “We have a great, dedicated staff who are very passionate about their work and the continued growth and future development of this community.”
City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Young's salary is $126,904.08. The full salary range, which encompasses the full career span in the position, not the hiring range, is $98,548 to $148,652.
The city will initiate an immediate hiring search for the new director. He said city officials are developing details to the position and will begin announcing and promoting the vacancy, application process, timeline and other details soon.
He said the goal is to hire a director that will oversee the department and continue to promote the department's mission of planning, developing and building a better community.
