City community development director resigns for Utah job

Rapid City’s community development director’s last day on the job will be Tuesday before he leaves for a new position.

Ken Young, who became the department director in September 2017, will serve in a similar position in Saratoga Springs, Utah, a city of almost 30,000 people, according to 2019 data.

Mayor Steve Allender named planning division manager Vicki Fisher as interim community development director as the city searches for Young’s replacement.

Young came to Rapid City from Pleasant Grove, Utah, where he worked for 11 years. He instituted the quarterly “Coffee with Planners” event, which allows citizens and developers to speak with department staff to exchange ideas, answer questions and receive feedback.

Young and department staff have coordinated efforts and projects to complement the city’s Downtown Master Plan and Comprehensive Plan, which included changes in downtown and the area east of Fifth Street. Staff also developed the Sixth Street Corridor project, which will link Sixth Street to Memorial Park.

He also oversaw upgrades in the permitting programs and implementation of credit card readers and a digital plans review program.