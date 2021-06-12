City computers could be out of security, warranty by 2023, official says

The city would make progress on its centralized computer purchasing program if the Rapid City Council allocates about $200,000 to the IT department.
IT Director Jim Gilbert proposed using the money as seed funding from the $20 million in surplus funds.
Gilbert said the dollars would help departments catch up to have computers in warranty and updated operating systems.
“Really just due to COVID and other items, some departments are further behind on purchases on keeping the system up to date,” he said. “This would allow us in the first year to update all the systems as opposed to all the systems being out of warranty.”
He said the centralized program will help standardize equipment and find better price points when going to large vendors.
“This program has already begun, but we’re asking for the $200,000 to allow us to make up for the fact that we are currently grossly behind where we need to be in computer purchases,” he said during a recent meeting. “I am just asking for the $200,000 as seed money so we don’t have to limp the replacement cycle along over more years so we can get to the centralized purchasing faster.”
About 37% of the city’s computers are on Windows 7. The last update for the software was in January 2020. Gilbert said the computers are not secure in the way they should be.
He said the city mitigates the security through firewalls and other security means.
Gilbert also said more than 100 computers are out of warranty by over three years. He said the city will be out of compliance with best security practices by 2023.
He said with the $200,000, computers would be upgraded by the end of 2022. Without it, the upgrade wouldn’t be complete until 2023.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —