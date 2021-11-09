 Skip to main content
City considering $145 million water reclamation project

Water Reclamation Facility

The Water Reclamation Facility on Southside Road in east Rapid City. The facility treats water from sewer and sanitary pipes. 

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

A $145 million project could be on the rise if the Rapid City Council sets a public hearing date for Dec. 6.

The Public Works committee sent the public hearing item for a state revolving fund application for the water reclamation facility south plant expansion to the council with an approval recommendation during its Tuesday meeting.

Assistant Public Works Director Stacey Titus said the south plant was built in the early 1960s and has exceeded its design life.

“We have had a large number of failures or equipment that has seen its best years,” he said. “It’s time to replace it. It’s tired, the plant is tired.”

Titus said the south plant improvements will replace the north plant, which has older technology. He said water reclamation facility equipment typically has a design life of 20-25 years. Buildings and structures have about a 50-year design life.

He said a report in 2016 stated the south plant needed to be replaced. He said facility staff has maintained the facility and its equipment, which is why it’s lasted as long as it has.

“It’s just time,” Titus said.

He said the $145 million price tag is standard with the expansion, technology, and size of the community the facility will serve. He said the administration office and lab will be maintained in the building.

Titus said this project made the State Water Plan list during the state board of Water and Natural Resources meeting last week.

He said the hearing for the application and possible submittal of the application would not commit the city to any loans or funding packages. He said it does allow a project presentation and cost estimates that would be involved.

The application to the state would be to get state funds from the revolving fund, which would have a loan term of 2% for 20 years. If the Rapid City Council approves the item Monday, the hearing would be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

The committee also heard and sent to council a change order for the Mt. Calvary infrastructure additions for a decrease of $19,989.65. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

