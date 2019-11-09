Rapid City is planning to officially adjust the western boundary of its downtown snow removal core area to include a segment of West Boulevard, according to a news release.
In April 2016, the City Council approved an amendment to the city's Snow Removal Policy authorizing the issuance of a snow alert in the downtown core area under certain conditions. The downtown snow removal core area is currently defined as both sides of the street on Ninth Street to the west, Fifth Street to the east, Omaha Street to the north and Kansas City Street to the south.
The adjustment will extend the downtown core boundary to a segment of West Boulevard.
"If the current wet weather pattern that Rapid City has experienced over the last 18 months continues into the winter of 2019-2020, it is highly likely that downtown snow alerts will be declared to effectively remove snow in the downtown core," City Public Works Director Dale Tech in the news release.
When a snow removal alert is declared, any vehicle or trailer parked in the downtown core area from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. may be removed by the police department and the vehicle's owner or operator assessed a fine and charges for towing and storage of the vehicle.
The city is also again partnering with the 211 Helpline Center to notify affected residents and business employees when a snow alert is declared as well as using other winter messaging.
Anyone wishing to receive downtown snow alerts via text message can subscribe by texting 'RCSnow' to 85511. If a downtown snow alert is declared, the city will communicate the message through the 211 Helpline Center as well as utilizing traditional media sources and the city's social media platform.
The Public Works Committee will be consider the proposed adjustment Tuesday. If approved, the measure would go to the City Council for approval on Monday, Nov. 18.