The Rapid City Council is considering a municipal code amendment that could make dumping at city recycling drop-offs punishable by a fine of $500.
The amendment passed out of the council's Public Works Committee by a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Residents are able to dispose of recyclables and yard waste — such as grass clippings and leaves — at three different locations. Members of the council say that large furniture pieces, household appliances and other unaccepted materials are increasingly being left behind at the sites.
"It's a citywide problem," Councilwoman Darla Drew said after the committee meeting.
As proposed, the amendment expands the city's ordinance on dumping to include language prohibiting the disposal of anything other than recycled goods and yard waste at the drop-offs. It also requires both to be placed in their designated receptacles.
Committee members hope to further curtail illegal dumping by adding signage to the sites that encourage their proper use and by allowing greater access to the city landfill. Drew said during the meeting that she and members of the city solid waste division are in talks to let renters take their own trash to the landfill for free.
Property owning residents can already do so with a copy of their city utility bill, while renters are currently charged $20.
Drew said after the meeting that the council may look at installing security cameras at the sites in the near future.
The proposal will be taken up for discussion by the city Legal and Finance committee on April 10 before the entire city council considers the ordinance at a future date.