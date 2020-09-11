City continues to see high building permit, valuation numbers

There was also a $7.15 million valuation for the Samuelson Development’s Tallgrass Apartments.

Communications Cordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city is pleased with the numbers and steady activity for building permits since COVID-19 began impacting the area. He said the city wasn’t sure what to expect in April, but were pleased when they saw the valuation totals at over $10 million.

“We’ve been equally pleased that we’re seeing development not just on the smaller permits with the do-it-yourself type projects," but also for apartment and commercial projects, Shoemaker said.

He said since April, the city has seen about $106.3 million in building permit valuation compared to $81 million for the same five months last year.

In previous years when the city reached $300 million, Shoemaker said there were building permits issued to big projects like the new Civic Center Arena and the Rapid City Regional expansion. So far, it appears this year the city may reach $200 million in valuation.

Shoemaker said the city would be just fine with that.

