City continues to see high building permit, valuation numbers

Rapid City’s August building permit numbers and valuation exceeded last year’s by 369 permits and over $24 million, ranking fifth highest in valuation since January 2000.
According to a press release, the city’s Building Services Division issued 889 permits with a valuation of $48,365,367. So far, the city has issued 3,296 building permits compared to 2019’s 2,436 at the same time.
Mayor Steve Allender said in an Elevate Rapid City Government Affairs Connection video that Rapid City had a positive building permit and valuation rate and hit about $300 million in valuation for the past three or four years.
“For four years running, the valuation of building permits have been over $300 million,” he said. “In about 2011, Rapid City topped $200 million for its valuation for its building permits. People at the time said, ‘That’s a fluke — that’ll never happen again.’ Then it happened again and again and again. Four years ago we hit $300 million and people said that’s a fluke, then we hit it four years in a row.”
Eleven building permits were issued in August with a permit valuation in excess of $1 million each last month. Roofing permits stayed steady with 700 of the 889 permits applied to residential roofing with a total valuation of $8.3 million.
There was also a $7.15 million valuation for the Samuelson Development’s Tallgrass Apartments.
Communications Cordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the city is pleased with the numbers and steady activity for building permits since COVID-19 began impacting the area. He said the city wasn’t sure what to expect in April, but were pleased when they saw the valuation totals at over $10 million.
“We’ve been equally pleased that we’re seeing development not just on the smaller permits with the do-it-yourself type projects," but also for apartment and commercial projects, Shoemaker said.
He said since April, the city has seen about $106.3 million in building permit valuation compared to $81 million for the same five months last year.
In previous years when the city reached $300 million, Shoemaker said there were building permits issued to big projects like the new Civic Center Arena and the Rapid City Regional expansion. So far, it appears this year the city may reach $200 million in valuation.
Shoemaker said the city would be just fine with that.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.