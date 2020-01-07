City Council appoints Johnson, Doyle to Civic Center Board

The Rapid City Council approved the appointments of Charity Doyle, the executive director of OneHeart, and Tim Johnson, the CEO and president of Elevate Rapid City, to the Civic Center Board of Directors at its meeting Monday night.

Other board appointments or reappointments made by the council were:

Joe Jarding, Kristofer James and Doug Wilson to the Trenching Board;

Dr. Judy Sneller and Faye Bice to the Library Board of Trustees;

Megan Reder-Schopp and Stacie Granum to the Museum Alliance of Rapid City/Journey Board of Directors;

Karen Gunderson Olson to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The city has more than 30 citizen boards, committees and commissions that advise the mayor and City Council on a variety of issues. In most cases, appointments are recommended by the mayor and confirmed by the council.

