City Council approves $3.4 million bid for Dinosaur Park project

Dinosaur Park's new look could be completed by December 2023.

Melissa Petersen with the city's Parks and Recreation department said Monday night at the Rapid City Council meeting there have been some design changes made to help lower the bid, although the primary ADA upgrades will still be made.

The council approved the bid award of $3,494,910 to MAC Construction Co.

Petersen said there was only one bid for the park project, which was originally around $3.99 million. The city budgeted about $3.5 million for the project. She said there were some voluntary cost reductions made by the contractor as well as design and material changes.

Construction will likely begin in the fall, Petersen said. Access will mostly be maintained.

During the Monday meeting, the council also voted 9-0 to approve the Rapid City Arts Council Funding recommendation for community investments. However, the approval followed a 5-4 denial of increasing the funding from $100,000 to about $108,000 to give the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, Rapid City Municipal Band and Rapid City Ranger Band their full requests.

Council originally budgeted the $100,000 during 2022 budget discussions. Finance Director Pauline Sumption said she would caution the change suggested by Council member Pat Jones. She said the arts council has a process and reasoning for why they chose the amounts they did.

"Without knowing the reasoning behind their funding recommendations, I would just be hesitant to change those at this time," she said.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra will receive $19,000, the Rapid City Municipal Band will receive $17,500, and the Rapid City Ranger Band will receive $10,000. Other funds will be allocated to the Black Hills Chamber Music Society, Black Hills Community Theatre, Cave Collective, Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills, Dakota Artists Guild, Dakota Choral Union, Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Museum, the Rushmore Music Festival and Backroom Productions.

The total awarded is $92,000 with $8,000 going to administration.

The council also approved submitting applications for financial assistance to the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources for the 2020 Miscellaneous Water and Wastewater Facility Type and Fencing Improvements project for both water and wastewater.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.