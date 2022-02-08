City council approves Apple Valley subdivision plan, rezoning development requests

Rapid City and the surrounding area will experience more growth after the city council approved of 13 rezoning requests and six preliminary subdivision plans on Monday night.

One of the preliminary subdivision plans includes the first of four phases in the about 120-acre Apple Valley subdivision in east Rapid Valley.

The first phase of the plan includes 80 lots within the city’s three-mile platting district, which is just outside of city limits. The entire subdivision, once completed in a projected six to 10 years, would be about 467 homes.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said state law states that larger communities have the authority to review all plats within three miles of city limits to determine if the infrastructure needed for the growth can be provided if needed.

The Pennington County Commission approved by a 3-2 vote a rezoning request for 107 acres for the project from agriculture to urban residential on Feb. 1. It also unanimously approved a rezoning request for 8.5 acres from agriculture to ranchette district.

Project developer Andy Scull of Pink Cabin, owned by both him and his father, Jim Scull of Scull Construction, said after the Pennington County Commission’s approved the rezoning that sewer and Anderson Road improvements will start this spring with completion slated for later this year. He said Long View Road improvements are planned for 2023 with construction starting in the spring or early summer.

The council also approved a 601-acre annexation that was on the consent agenda and is currently zoned as a no-use district. Fisher said a no-use district serves as a holding zone for newly annexed property, but it’s only zoned as no-use for 120 days.

Fisher said if the annexation applicant doesn’t rezone a no-use area, then the city will adopt it into a zone in compliance with its comprehensive plan.

The council also approved the first reading of six rezoning requests for the area to light industrial, heavy industrial and general commercial. It will hear the second reading at its next meeting in February.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said there is a Tax Increment Finance District application associated with the area, which will be the location of battery manufacturer AEsir Technologies.

The council also approved four second readings for rezoning requests for KTM Design Solutions for BH Capital northeast of the intersection of East Anamosa Street and Valley Drive in the Shepherd Hills subdivision. The area will be rezoned from general agriculture to medium density residential and general commercial.

Shepherd Hills is within a $28.8 million TIF District that will include 265 single-family homes and about as many apartment units. The grading alone will cost $3 million and about 1 million yards of dirt will be moved to build Anamosa Street, which will connect to Elk Vale Road.

Kyle Treloar vice president of Dream Design International, which is developing the area, said the company is grading the area now and plans to start building the road this spring.

During the meeting, the council also approved the second reading of the ordinance establishing the new ward boundaries for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5.

