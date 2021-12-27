City council approves eighth permit for medical marijuana dispensaries

Only one medical cannabis dispensary-related item on the Rapid City Council’s special meeting agenda was approved Monday afternoon.

The council voted 8-0 to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to approve a major amendment to a planned development overlay for a dispensary at 530 Cambell Street for From the Hills.

Council members Ron Weifenbach and Pat Jones were absent from the meeting.

Over the past two weeks, the council approved eight conditional use applications for medical marijuana dispensaries at two meetings. The council considered 31 conditional use applications, 30 of which the Planning Commission recommended for approval.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said as of Monday afternoon her office has issued 29 provisional licenses, 23 for Puffy's. The rest went to Hive Collective, R&W Management, 11 Leaf Brands, From the Hills, Black Hills Cannabis Care and Rapid City Cannabis. Those applications didn't require conditional use permits.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the only reason the planned development overlay application on Cambell Street came before the council is because Planned Development Overlays require a public hearing. The location meets all other requirements.

She said the location is across from the fairgrounds, which it isn’t considered a public park.

Council member Jason Salamun said he would vote against any location within the 500-foot distance from a church, child care center, public park or property zoned as residential.

“I don’t really have a yellow zone in my mind, I have a red or green,” he said. “I think there are plenty of options in the green areas.”

The council approved permitted and conditional use zoning at its Sept. 20 meeting for dispensaries, testing facilities, cultivation facilities and manufacturing facilities. According to the ordinances, dispensaries can operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential if granted a conditional use permit.

During the Monday meeting, the council voted to reverse the Planning Commission’s approval for 13 of the 15-dispensary related items, 12 of which were under Genesis Farms. Four of the items were for four different suites at 1565 Haines Avenue while four were for different suites at 1624 E St. Patrick Street.

Emmett Reistroffer, of Sioux Falls, attended the meeting on behalf of Genesis Farms. He said the company did not plan on having multiple dispensaries next to each other, if granted licensing by the state. He said the company believes dispensaries should be spread out throughout the city.

“We’re trying to spread access around Rapid City in areas that make sense,” he said.

Council member Darla Drew said that access is important to her and people need direct access to medication.

“I think we get off the track a little bit because it’s so related to recreation, but this is medical,” she said.

Reistroffer said he had a 200-page business plan to satisfy 125 pages of rules from the state Department of Health dealing with signage, odor and security.

Genesis Farms’ permit applications were denied for each location, including permit applications for 709 Mountain View Road, 608 St. Joseph Street, 610 St. Joseph Street and 230 East North Street.

The council voted to affirm the Planning Commission’s denial of a conditional use permit application for a location east of Tower Road and north of Hanks Drive. The commission voted to deny the permit due to topographical concerns.

Mayor Steve Allender broke two tie votes for the 709 Mountain View Road conditional use permit for Genesis Farms. The application was for a suite in the middle of Baken Park.

Allender voted to deny the permit.

Applicants needed a zoning letter of compliance in order to receive a provisional license from the city. The provisional license is required to seek a state license.

During the meeting, the council voted to approve the bill list, the second reading of a supplemental appropriation ordinance, and an agreement between the city and state Department of Transportation to accomplish the Rapid City Area Transportation Planning Process. The agreement is for $651,232.

Long-range planning manager Kip Harrington said the agreement typically comes before the council in October or November, but the state delayed the item this year.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.