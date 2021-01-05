City council approves TIF for East Anamosa Street corridor project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The TIF adds 16- and 20-inch mains for low and high level water service along the East Anamosa Street corridor. It also includes housing developments, apartment complexes, tiny homes and retail space. It also has a reimbursement cost of $28.8 million over about 970 acres, which will go to funding the design, grading and installing water mains. The district will be between East North Street and Elk Vale Road with Eglin Street and state Highway 44 as the north and south borders.

Phase one of construction is scheduled for 2021-2022, and phase two is scheduled for 2023-2025.

The council also approved an agreement between the city, Box Elder and Atlantis, LLC concerning the WaTiki Indoor Waterpark resort.

According to the agreement, Atlantis agreed to continue to remit sales taxes for all water park ticket points-of-sale as it does now within the Rapid City limits, but the Department of Revenue will have the final say on what community receives the tax revenue.

Rapid City long-range planning manager Patsy Horton said sales currently occur at the LaQuinta, which is in Box Elder, the Fairfield and the main entrance to the park, which is in Rapid City.