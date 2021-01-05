City council approves TIF for East Anamosa Street corridor project

The East Anamosa Street corridor Tax Increment Finance district is on its way to being created following a 9-0 vote Monday night by the Rapid City Council.
Council Vice President Lance Lehmann presided at the meeting with council President Laura Armstrong attending virtually. Mayor Steve Allender is on vacation. Council member John Roberts was absent.
The council also voted to continue the project plan resolution for the TIF at its Jan. 19 meeting to allow for further discussion with Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai. Council member Ritchie Nordstrom made the motions.
“I think we need to hear their concerns on that,” Nordstrom said.
At the Dec. 30 council working session, Shafai raised concerns like donating the land and cost for the detention ponds and funding the water booster station without compensation from the TIF district when the booster won’t be needed for another one to two years.
“This is a huge investment for us that we’re funding,” Shafai said at the Dec. 30 meeting. “To really add those two on top of it, it makes it basically like we’re rubbing a lemon in your eye. It’s not really kosher with us.”
The TIF adds 16- and 20-inch mains for low and high level water service along the East Anamosa Street corridor. It also includes housing developments, apartment complexes, tiny homes and retail space. It also has a reimbursement cost of $28.8 million over about 970 acres, which will go to funding the design, grading and installing water mains. The district will be between East North Street and Elk Vale Road with Eglin Street and state Highway 44 as the north and south borders.
Phase one of construction is scheduled for 2021-2022, and phase two is scheduled for 2023-2025.
The council also approved an agreement between the city, Box Elder and Atlantis, LLC concerning the WaTiki Indoor Waterpark resort.
According to the agreement, Atlantis agreed to continue to remit sales taxes for all water park ticket points-of-sale as it does now within the Rapid City limits, but the Department of Revenue will have the final say on what community receives the tax revenue.
Rapid City long-range planning manager Patsy Horton said sales currently occur at the LaQuinta, which is in Box Elder, the Fairfield and the main entrance to the park, which is in Rapid City.
“When the Department of Revenue comes in ... to determine where the point-of-sale is, they analyze those locations depending on the proximity to where that sale is being made,” Horton said.
The council also approved advertising bids for the $400,000 Tower Road stabilization project. A portion of the road is experiencing slope failure and has issues dating back to summer 2019.
David Lust, who represented the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund, made a presentation on affordable housing. He asked the council to consider financial participation in a project that would focus on creating multi-family housing for those in the service industry.
