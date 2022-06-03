City Council campaigns raise nearly $40K

Nearly $40,000 has been raised for the Ward 2 and Ward 5 Rapid City Council campaigns, with the two candidates for Ward 5 raising approximately $31,000 of those donations.
Voters in Wards 2 and 5 will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. In the Ward 2 race, incumbent Bill Evans is facing a challenge from Lindsey Seachris. In Ward 5, J.J. Carrell and Pat Roseland are competing for the seat that will be left vacant by Council member Darla Drew, who is running for a state legislative position as a Democrat.
According to Campaign Finance Disclosure Reports filed with the City Finance Office, Carrell raised the most money, at $16,276.32. Roseland received $14,480 in contributions. Seachris received $6,370 and Evans received $2,564.
Political Action Committees contributed $7,000 to Carrell's campaign, $5,500 to Seachris, $1,000 each to Evans and Roseland.
J.J. Carrell
Treasurer - J.J. Carrell
Raised - $16,276.32
Spent - $10,130.55
Cash on hand - $6,145.77
Top individual donors
Brian Hagg, $500; Kent Hagg, $500; Kelly Richardson, $500; Carrie Cisle, $500; Deb Baker, $500
Top PAC donors
Free Republic PAC, $4,500; John Roberts PAC, $1,000; SD RPAC, $1,000; Black Hills Homebuilders PAC, $500
Pat Roseland
Treasurer - John Wilmes
Raised - $14,480
Spent - $10,541.04
Cash on hand - $3,938.96
Top individual donors
Hani Shafai, $1,000; Joy Reufeld, $900; John Wilmes, $610
Top PAC donors
Democracy in Action, $1,000
Bill Evans
Treasurer - Bill Evans
Raised - $2,564 (beginning balance $2,930)
Spent - $497.73
Cash on hand - $4,996.27
Top individual donors
Hani Shafai, $1,000; John and Brenda Roberts, $250; Liz Benusis, $150
Top PAC donors
Democracy in Action, $500; Black Hills Homebuilders PAC, $500
Lindsey Seachris
Treasurer - Lindsey Seachris
Raised - $6,370
Spent - $4,750.07
Cash on hand - $1,619.93
Top individual donors
Darren Haar, $500; James Engelbrecht, $200
Top PAC donors
Free Republic PAC, $4,000; Black Hills Realtors Association PAC, $1,000; Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $500
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.