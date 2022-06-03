 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City Council campaigns raise nearly $40K

  • 0
City Council disclosures

Campaign Finance Disclosure Reports show that candidates for Ward 2 and Ward 5 on the Rapid City Council raised nearly $40,000 in contributions. The race for the open Ward 2 seat dominated with nearly $31,000 raised.

 Nathan Thompson

Nearly $40,000 has been raised for the Ward 2 and Ward 5 Rapid City Council campaigns, with the two candidates for Ward 5 raising approximately $31,000 of those donations.

Voters in Wards 2 and 5 will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. In the Ward 2 race, incumbent Bill Evans is facing a challenge from Lindsey Seachris. In Ward 5, J.J. Carrell and Pat Roseland are competing for the seat that will be left vacant by Council member Darla Drew, who is running for a state legislative position as a Democrat.

According to Campaign Finance Disclosure Reports filed with the City Finance Office, Carrell raised the most money, at $16,276.32. Roseland received $14,480 in contributions. Seachris received $6,370 and Evans received $2,564.

Political Action Committees contributed $7,000 to Carrell's campaign, $5,500 to Seachris, $1,000 each to Evans and Roseland.

J.J. Carrell

Treasurer - J.J. Carrell

People are also reading…

Raised - $16,276.32

Spent - $10,130.55

Cash on hand - $6,145.77

Top individual donors

Brian Hagg, $500; Kent Hagg, $500; Kelly Richardson, $500; Carrie Cisle, $500; Deb Baker, $500

Top PAC donors

Free Republic PAC, $4,500; John Roberts PAC, $1,000; SD RPAC, $1,000; Black Hills Homebuilders PAC, $500

Pat Roseland

Treasurer - John Wilmes

Raised - $14,480

Spent - $10,541.04

Cash on hand - $3,938.96

Top individual donors

Hani Shafai, $1,000; Joy Reufeld, $900; John Wilmes, $610

Top PAC donors

Democracy in Action, $1,000

Bill Evans

Treasurer - Bill Evans

Raised - $2,564 (beginning balance $2,930)

Spent - $497.73

Cash on hand - $4,996.27

Top individual donors

Hani Shafai, $1,000; John and Brenda Roberts, $250; Liz Benusis, $150

Top PAC donors

Democracy in Action, $500; Black Hills Homebuilders PAC, $500

Lindsey Seachris

Treasurer - Lindsey Seachris

Raised - $6,370

Spent - $4,750.07

Cash on hand - $1,619.93

Top individual donors

Darren Haar, $500; James Engelbrecht, $200

Top PAC donors

Free Republic PAC, $4,000; Black Hills Realtors Association PAC, $1,000; Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $500

Download PDF City Council Campaign Finance Reports

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 28

Your Two Cents for May 28

A simple thing like a locked door might have made the difference in saving the lives of innocent children. How do we enforce more gun laws whe…

Your Two Cents for May 31

Your Two Cents for May 31

Thank you to those who sacrificed to give us the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and I am sorry that most of us no longer appreciate that s…

Your Two Cents for June 1

Your Two Cents for June 1

If the liberals don't think you're an adult at age 18, then you shouldn't be allowed to join the U.S. military or be drafted into the U.S. mil…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rats are being trained to be sent into earthquake debris wearing tiny backpacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News