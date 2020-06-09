City Council confirms election winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The election results for five seats on the Rapid City Council were made official Tuesday after council members finalized the canvassing of the June 2 ballot count.

Pat Jones will replace Becky Drury in Ward 1, Ritchie Nordstrom will retain his seat for Ward 2, Jason Salamun defeated Chad Lewis and Jerry Wright for the Ward 3 seat, John Roberts retained a Ward 4 seat and Laura Armstrong remains a Ward 5 council member.

The winners will be sworn in and take office at the July 6 City Council meeting.

In other business, the City Council approved a Nov. 3 special election in Ward 1 to replace former councilmember Lisa Modrick, who was removed from office in March. The special election will coincide with the general election, meaning voters in Ward 1 will receive two ballots.

City Chief Financial Officer Pauline Sumption said instructions for Ward 1 candidate petitions will be provided in August.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

