City Council considers Vision Fund projects

The Vision Citizen's Committee recommended increasing funding for proposed projects since the highest ranking and most expensive are not shovel ready, the chairman said.

Kevin Maher, chairman of the committee, said Monday at the special Rapid City Council meeting that the $15 million project to establish a Native American Community Center was voted on 8-1 by the committee during discussions.

Maher and the committee recommended 16 projects for Vision Funds during the 5:30 p.m. council meeting totaling over $36 million. Under the council's previous approval, there is about $24.2 million available for distribution under the three-year cycle. The other half of the Vision Funds go toward paying bonds for Summit Arena.

Vision Funds are garnered from a half-cent sales tax in the city. The other half goes to the Capital Improvement Projects fund.

"We see a real need for (the center) in the Rapid City community," Maher said.

He said if the city had to reserve $15 million for the project and construction wouldn't begin for one to two years, they would lose the opportunity to build other projects. He said under the current cycle and if the council approved the committee's other recommendations, only four projects would be funded.

"We just thought there's too many good projects on here, so we'll let the council make the decision," Maher said.

Mayor Steve Allender said he couldn't recall if a cycle has ever been extended beyond three years, but it's under the council's authority to adopt a longer plan period.

He Sapa Otipi, in conjunction with the Indian Boarding School Lands group, requested $18 million from the Vision Funds to establish the community center and help with the plan to build apartment complexes.

Maher said the committee tried to separate itself from the land issue.

"We looked at it more of this is a Native American Community and Cultural Center, and the time is now to get one," he said.

Council members Darla Drew and Pat Jones questioned the legal standing of He Sapa Otipi and the Indian Boarding School Lands group. Council member Jason Salamun asked for the item to be removed from discussion during the meeting.

The second highest ranking project from the committee's recommendation is $5 million for the Rapid City Strategic Housing Fund, which would be a rotating loan fund that would support work force housing projects in the area.

During the meeting, Community Development's Sarah Hanzel and Kip Harrington proposed using $5.75 million for a Railroad Quiet Zone through downtown Rapid City.

Harrington said about nine of the crossings between Maple Avenue and 11th Street would be subject to the quiet zone. The $5.75 million is based off of a $4.4 million projection from a 2018 study and adjusted for inflation.

Allender said before the meeting the project would have a big impact on downtown housing and lodging, and quality of life in the district.

He said the other city projects would be funded through the Capital Improvements program, but the proposals are being brought forward at a time when the funding is spoken for.

The other projects include a $1.5 million for the Opportunity Capture Fund, which Finance Director Pauline Sumption advocated for during discussion on the $20 million in surplus funding. The fund is used by Elevate Rapid City to expand local business and attract out-of-state companies to the area.

City staff also requested $1,264,038 for The Knollwood Drainage Area Redevelopment project that would develop the 16.8-acre city parcel into a new park and community space; and $1.25 million to replace the Star of the West Irrigation and Concrete. This would replace the existing 30-year-old irrigation system for the eight-field softball complex and replace 12,000 square feet of concrete.

"There are a number of other projects being completed, but we view these projects as being important as well," Allender said. "We're trying to use every dollar available to us to keep up the infrastructure and progress in Rapid City."

He said the council is ultimately the ones who will decide on the projects. The council will discuss the projects more at a special working session at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

The Vision Citizen Committee will recommend the other projects in a ranked list as follows:

Elevate Rapid City, $2.5 million, five-year economic development plan;

Special Olympics SD -- Rapid City Flame, $530,000, West Memorial Park Bocce Complex;

South Dakota Mines, $4.5 million, O'Harra Stadium renovation;

Sioux Park tennis restoration project, $3 million, rebuilding the Sioux Park tennis courts;

Central States Fair, $980,000, remodel Soule/Fine Arts Building/Livestock barns, asphalt repairs;

Black Hills Paddlers, $325,000, in-stream engineered white water paddle park on Rapid Creek;

YMCA, $403,000, renovate and expand existing kitchen;

Main Street Square, $70,000, investment and repair of equipment/facilities/capital investments;

Black Hills Farmers Market, $1,213,000, market pavilion/multipurpose facility at Market Park;

Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams, $1,015,000, air dome enclosure for 50-meter outdoor Roosevelt Pool;

Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, $600,000, bicycle park by Omaha, Cross, Canal, and West Rapid streets;

MARC/Journey Museum, $495,000, reorganization of current facility footprint and building a new archive storage space;

Rapid City High School Baseball, $445,000, McKeague Field indoor practice facility and field improvements;

Ignite Soccer Club, $292,000, improvement of Cambell Street soccer fields;

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

