City Council could consider bonuses for first-responders at Monday's meeting

Jason Salamun asked his fellow City Council members to consider supporting COVID-19 bonuses at Wednesday's working session.

In May, Police Chief Don Hedrick and Fire Chief Jason Culberson asked the Rapid City Council to consider giving first responders hazard pay after the city asked department heads to make requests for $20 million in surplus funds.

Now, Salamun says the city has the money for those bonuses and wants council members to have the opportunity to vote on it at Monday's City Council meeting.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the total cost would be $309,128 for current public safety employees who worked during the pandemic.

"I think we have an opportunity here given our sales tax revenue," said Salamun, referencing recent reports by the city.

Council member Ron Weifenbach asked to use the $20 million surplus to cover it that the city has on the books after the 2020 pandemic.