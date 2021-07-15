 Skip to main content
City Council could consider bonuses for first-responders at Monday's meeting
Jason Salamun asked his fellow City Council members to consider supporting COVID-19 bonuses at Wednesday's working session.

In May, Police Chief Don Hedrick and Fire Chief Jason Culberson asked the Rapid City Council to consider giving first responders hazard pay after the city asked department heads to make requests for $20 million in surplus funds.

Now, Salamun says the city has the money for those bonuses and wants council members to have the opportunity to vote on it at Monday's City Council meeting.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the total cost would be $309,128 for current public safety employees who worked during the pandemic.

"I think we have an opportunity here given our sales tax revenue," said Salamun, referencing recent reports by the city.

Council member Ron Weifenbach asked to use the $20 million surplus to cover it that the city has on the books after the 2020 pandemic.

Eight department directors presented proposals to the Rapid City Council at a May 10 special meeting, including a request for a COVID-19 bonus for city employees. Under the proposal, first responders would receive $1,000 each and other city employees $500.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom asked to use American Rescue Plan dollars. The city expects to receive $13 million from the federal government to be distributed to organizations hurt by the pandemic.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said council leadership has indicated that further discussions for the $20 million surplus would come in the next couple months, along with COVID-19 relief money and the city's budget.

Library Director Terri Davis requested $300,000 from the city for a bookmobile for the library at the time, although she later told the Journal the library would seek other funding as well.

The library announced Thursday that Black Hills Energy has awarded $25,000 to the Rapid City Library Foundation for an electric bookmobile.

Val Simpson, regional manager of corporate citizenship for Black Hills Energy, said the company likes the project and wanted to be part of it.

"That's just part of the move toward renewable energy sources," she said. 

The bookmobile will be used by the Rapid City Library for under-served neighborhoods in the community.

The $25,000 will be presented to the foundation at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jason Salamun

