City Council discusses fire department's request for $15 million in COVID-19 surplus funds

He said they should discuss reacquiring old City Hall, which is where Cornerstone Rescue Mission is located. The organization owns the property and has been there since the 1980s.

Culberson said they’ve spoken to Cornerstone who was not receptive to the idea.

Culberson said he needs to have the funding source before they can request a bid advertisement. He said the station is 10 years behind on expansion.

“Our timeline is accelerated so much with the exponential expansion of our call volume to the point that we're behind,” he said. “All of our studies say we should already have our east side fire station by now and a north side fire station, based on call volume.”

He said there’s going to be more funding requests for future expansion.

“That will be in the future and coming up very quickly,” Culberson said.

He said they could also take the training tower request off the table for now.

Library Director Terri Davis started the meeting by rescinding her proposal for a bookmobile as other funding has become available. The library originally requested $200,000 of the surplus funding for a bookmobile.