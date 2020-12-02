City council discusses road projects

“If we put curb and gutter on this road, even half of the land of curb and gutter, and the road alignment changes even vertically six inches, all of our curb and gutters are throw-away,” he said. “I could do my best to set a vertical alignment for it, but that doesn’t mean in the next 20-30 years as Anamosa Street starts to build across, they’re going to hit some magic elevation I set today.”

McNaboe said there’s an opportunity to build a gravel surface on an Anamosa Street embankment they proposed.

Public works director Dale Tech said it doesn’t make sense to have about 90 units surrounded by gravel roads.

Evans said after the meeting that it’s the city’s job and the city’s engineers’ jobs to have a plan for how the arterial roads like Anamosa Street will pan out.

During the meeting, he and council member Ritchie Nordstrom spoke to how developers kind of have run of the city and determine where development happens.

Evans said this causes the city to have to work and fix what happens years prior.