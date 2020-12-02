City council discusses road projects

Council member Bill Evans lit a flame to a discussion of planning Rapid City’s arterial roads during the Wednesday working session.
“Now is the perfect time because we’re virtually guaranteed growth, so that fund is going to be supported,” he said. “It’s not like we have a time where we don’t think anybody’s going to show up — we know they’re coming.”
The idea arose during the almost hour-long discussion about city staff’s recommendation for a partial denial to waive public improvement installation requirements for a development on the future East Anamosa Street right-of-way and Reservoir Road.
The development would bring a little more than 90 residential lots to east Rapid City for the Hillsview Estates Subdivision.
Kale McNaboe with Longbranch Civil Engineering submitted an exception request to waive construction of public dual water mains within East Anamosa Street, a sewer main within East Anamosa Street, a 36-foot wide pavement with curb, gutter, sidewalk and handicap ramps, and a street light conduit.
During the meeting, McNaboe said an exception request was already granted for Reservoir Road. He said the city offered a counteroffer for a 20-foot paved surface on future East Anamosa Street with curb and gutter. He said if the company had to build the road, they’d have to align it with the city’s future alignment.
“If we put curb and gutter on this road, even half of the land of curb and gutter, and the road alignment changes even vertically six inches, all of our curb and gutters are throw-away,” he said. “I could do my best to set a vertical alignment for it, but that doesn’t mean in the next 20-30 years as Anamosa Street starts to build across, they’re going to hit some magic elevation I set today.”
McNaboe said there’s an opportunity to build a gravel surface on an Anamosa Street embankment they proposed.
Public works director Dale Tech said it doesn’t make sense to have about 90 units surrounded by gravel roads.
Evans said after the meeting that it’s the city’s job and the city’s engineers’ jobs to have a plan for how the arterial roads like Anamosa Street will pan out.
During the meeting, he and council member Ritchie Nordstrom spoke to how developers kind of have run of the city and determine where development happens.
Evans said this causes the city to have to work and fix what happens years prior.
“It’s always better to overplan and overbuild than underplan and underbuild,” he said. “Doing it twice is always more expensive than doing it right once.”
Evans said he’s not sure what the next steps will look like, but the issue will be finding the money to start the process and build the roads.
The appeal will be discussed further at the council Monday meeting, along with two other public works appeals. The council will also discuss the change of Soo San Drive to Sioux San Drive.
Community Development Division Manager Vicki Fisher said public services, like the post office and first responders, are in concurrence with the change, and that some already use the Sioux San spelling.
The rest of the items on the working session agenda will be seen on the council’s consent calendar, including the Human Relations Commission coordinator salary, ambulance billing write-off and city deer harvest.
