City Council discusses surplus funds, marijuana at working session

“Realistically that’s the cost of what it is to build,” he said. “There’s nothing in there that’s fluff.”

He said after the meeting that all options have been considered for a new building for the station.

“Realistically, Fire Station 1 and the apparatus that are there need to stay in the center core of the city,” Culberson said. “That’s where a big bulk of our call volume is stretching out from there, so that needs to be there. There’s not many locations where we can move that that would fit to what we need besides that little corridor in there.”

The council will continue the discussion at its 6:30 p.m. Monday council meeting.

During the working session, The Monument Director Craig Baltzer presented a request for an Interfund Loan of $1,056,260 to upgrade the scoring and video display systems in the Summit Arena. The funds would change the end hung scoreboards to a center hung scoreboard and increase the size of the ribbon board, which is one of the items Baltzer proposed at the May 10 meeting for the surplus funds.