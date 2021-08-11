City Council discusses surplus funds, marijuana at working session

Some council members appeared confused about the proposed allocation for the $20 million in surplus funds during the Wednesday working session.
“Who came up with this list because I don’t remember us coming to any kind of consensus on this,” Council member Darla Drew said. “There are definitely some things on this I won’t support.”
The current proposal for the surplus funds from city revenue is $15,035,000 to Fire Station 1 renovations, $1.5 million for a fire training tower, $1.5 million for a southwest precinct for the Rapid City Police Department, $1 million for public safety radios, $565,000 to street projects, $200,000 to IT equipment and $200,000 to the library’s bookmobile.
The proposal projects stem from presentations from eight city department directors at a special meeting May 10.
City attorney Joel Landeen said the list came from Mayor Steve Allender and council leadership based on discussions on the projects.
Council member Lance Lehmann, the current council president, said the current proposal is based on previous discussions when Council member Laura Armstrong was council president. He said a majority of the council supported them.
“There were certain items brought up by other council members, but one or two people supported them, so there was no point in furthering those items,” he said.
He said the resolution for the allocation is being brought forward now to continue the discussion and in time for the 2022 budget discussions.
Drew and Council member Ritchie Nordstrom asked for an alternative list of projects that were previously discussed.
Council member John Roberts said he’s concerned that the renovation for the fire station will be more expensive than purchasing a new building.
“I just see a small lot with a building that 10 years from now we’re going to be looking at wanting to replace again, and that’s what worries me,” Roberts said. “We’re looking at a significant amount of money and I don’t think we’re putting the money where we should be putting the money.”
He said he supports a new station, he just doesn’t think this is necessarily the right project.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson originally proposed $10 million for the renovation of Fire Station 1. He said that number was a “guesstimate” from him and some of his colleagues based on projected costs in 2016. He said the cost has gone up significantly since then.
“Realistically that’s the cost of what it is to build,” he said. “There’s nothing in there that’s fluff.”
He said after the meeting that all options have been considered for a new building for the station.
“Realistically, Fire Station 1 and the apparatus that are there need to stay in the center core of the city,” Culberson said. “That’s where a big bulk of our call volume is stretching out from there, so that needs to be there. There’s not many locations where we can move that that would fit to what we need besides that little corridor in there.”
The council will continue the discussion at its 6:30 p.m. Monday council meeting.
During the working session, The Monument Director Craig Baltzer presented a request for an Interfund Loan of $1,056,260 to upgrade the scoring and video display systems in the Summit Arena. The funds would change the end hung scoreboards to a center hung scoreboard and increase the size of the ribbon board, which is one of the items Baltzer proposed at the May 10 meeting for the surplus funds.
“That upgraded system will allow us to compete stronger with other venues ... for sporting events and tournaments and things like that,” he said. “It also gave us an upswing in opportunities in corporate sales and sponsorship sales,” he said.
The council also discussed the ordinance prohibiting smoking marijuana in public.
Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman said the ordinance would prohibit smoking in city parks and property, schools, and where smoking tobacco is prohibited. She said it would be a Class 2 misdemeanor if violated.
A Class 2 misdemeanor is 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
The council will continue the discussion on the ordinance in a working session from 3-5 p.m. Friday in the third floor training room in City Hall.
