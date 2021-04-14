City council discusses water service pipes at working session

“It’s not like there’s not a lot of research out there for it if you actually want to look at it,” Roberts said. “I think that it comes down to we’ve always done this this way, this is the easiest way to do it and we should just do it this way.”

Roberts said the best study the city could do is by using the material themselves in an area and seeing how it performs.

Tech said there’s one person that was in council chambers Wednesday that’s responsible for buried infrastructure and that’s him.

“I rely heavily on my operations folks that have worked tirelessly for years and decades to ensure that we’re providing good quality infrastructure for our residents and for our community,” he said. “They feel strongly about this, this isn’t just me up here saying we need to do this, this is our operations folks that have experience with all types of products.”

Tech said he thinks the city should continue to discuss the use, particularly on the infrastructure advisory board. He said they’ll be discussing it soon.

The council will discuss the appeal further at the Monday night meeting.

