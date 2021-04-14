City council discusses water service pipes at working session

Water service lines dominated the conversation at the Rapid City Council working session meeting on Wednesday.
Public Works director Dale Tech presented on an appeal for an exception request denial to allow high density polyethylene (HDPE) water service rather than copper tubing from the water main to the curb stop.
“This is a very complicated issue and trying to reduce it to a board of non-technical people is very difficult,” he said. “Corrosion protection for any buried metallic object has been a science in existence for many, many, many years. I think there’s an oversimplification happening of plastic bad, copper’s good.”
Bill Freytag, president of Dev Cor, appealed the April 6 decisions to deny his request to utilize HDPE for the Less Eisenbran and Less Winton subdivisions south of Southside Drive.
Rapid City requires copper tubing pipes from the water main to the curb stop, which is a valve in the front of a property that turns water service on and off. Property owners are able to use HDPE from their property to the curb stop because it’s not under a roadway.
Tech said HDPE pipe is new and changes every year, which indicates to him that it’s not refined whereas copper is a noble metal.
“Its properties are well known, well understood, and if installed properly, will last forever,” he said.
Tech said installation issues cause nearly all the issues people have underground. He said anytime there’s kink in the pipe, an area of weakness is introduced that could result in corrosion from the outside or cavitation on the outside.
He said the HDPE pipes versus copper tubing isn’t a new discussion. He said he believes Rapid City is unique due to its diverse geology, which results in 11 different pressure zones in the water system. He said there’s also hundreds of different soil types due to city’s proximity to the Black Hills.
“To compare it to Austin, Texas, or Sioux Falls, they’re not the same,” he said. “It’s certainly apples and oranges so it’s difficult to say what they did we should do too.”
Tech said the city wants to provide the best value to its customers, and a lot of that value is weighing the risk of using materials. He said they feel strongly today that copper with the appropriate cathodic protection in the public right-of-way under roadways, intermixed with other utilities, is the best value for customers.
Council members Ron Weiffenbach and John Roberts spoke in favor of HDPE pipes. Council member Bill Evans advocated for a study on the materials.
“It’s not like there’s not a lot of research out there for it if you actually want to look at it,” Roberts said. “I think that it comes down to we’ve always done this this way, this is the easiest way to do it and we should just do it this way.”
Roberts said the best study the city could do is by using the material themselves in an area and seeing how it performs.
Tech said there’s one person that was in council chambers Wednesday that’s responsible for buried infrastructure and that’s him.
“I rely heavily on my operations folks that have worked tirelessly for years and decades to ensure that we’re providing good quality infrastructure for our residents and for our community,” he said. “They feel strongly about this, this isn’t just me up here saying we need to do this, this is our operations folks that have experience with all types of products.”
Tech said he thinks the city should continue to discuss the use, particularly on the infrastructure advisory board. He said they’ll be discussing it soon.
The council will discuss the appeal further at the Monday night meeting.
