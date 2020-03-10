City Council expels council member Modrick for code of conduct violation

"That is why I am standing up here supporting that report and the conclusion that my staff made, which is supported by the audio, record and facts," Landeen said. "No reasonable person could have perceived a physical threat from that conversation."

Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, took nearly an hour to defend Modrick's view of the Dec. 10 conversation with Haar. Beardsley went on to claim that Tuesday's hearing was illegal, there was no due process and it was a contrived plot — with Allender as the mastermind— to penalize Modrick because she is employed by Westjet.

Addressing Allender directly, Modrick said she took her concern of the threat to him, thinking it would remain confidential and out of the public eye.

"Mr. Mayor, I didn't expect that you would call the person I had told you about (Haar), and I didn't expect for you to not consider this as serious as I did on Jan. 6. I really thought you would take this in confidence and work it through," Modrick said. "So, I stand before you disappointed in the process and definitely hurt because you did drag my name through the mud."