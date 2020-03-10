City Council expels council member Modrick for code of conduct violation

Lisa Modrick was expelled Tuesday from the Rapid City Council on a code of conduct violation following a six-and-a-half-hour public hearing.
Modrick, who represented Ward 1, was removed from office by her fellow City Council members effective immediately. The final vote was 8-2 in favor of expulsion, with Modrick and Ward 2 City Councilman Bill Evans the dissenting votes.
The complaint against Modrick was filed Feb. 6 by attorney David Lust on behalf of Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors President Darren Haar. In the complaint, Lust writes that Modrick and others made "many unfounded and outrageous allegations" against Haar following a Dec. 10, 2019 meeting between the two.
Modrick claims Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, at the private meeting. Westjet President Linda Rydstrom initiated an FBI report related to the alleged threat on Jan. 3 prior to a Jan. 6 meeting between Modrick, Mayor Steve Allender and others about the alleged threat.
However, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 meeting, unbeknownst to Modrick.
Allender completed an assessment of the reported threat against Modrick by Haar and wrote a Jan. 28 letter that stated Modrick's complaint did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting," and that the allegation is "an out-right fabrication."
In the formal code of ethics complaint against Modrick, Lust and Haar claim Modrick failed "to demonstrate the highest standards of conduct, personal integrity and honesty."
During Tuesday's hearing, the Dec. 10 and Jan. 6 audio recordings were played in their entirety. Approximately 225 people filled Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's LaCroix Hall to attend the hearing.
After that, Haar and Lust made statements about what they contend was Modrick's false report about the Dec. 10 conversation.
Haar said the point of the Dec. 10 conversation was to try and "build a bridge" between airport operations and a troubled relationship with Modrick's employer, Westjet.
However, Modrick’s threat allegation changed everything, Harr said.
"Lisa's communications and actions seem to be contributing to the bad blood that had been brewing for years and seemed to be sending a mixed message on airport staff," Haar said.
You have free articles remaining.
Haar also said Modrick’s allegations damaged his reputation.
"This recording would have never been heard by anyone if Lisa had not gone forward to the mayor with her complaint," he said. "I'm very glad that I recorded that meeting, or what would this (public hearing) be like if I had not."
Following Haar's statement, City Attorney Joel Landeen made a statement on the procedure of the public hearing and reaffirmed that it was his belief that Modrick's complaint was related to Westjet's dispute with airport staff and the airport board of directors.
"That is why I am standing up here supporting that report and the conclusion that my staff made, which is supported by the audio, record and facts," Landeen said. "No reasonable person could have perceived a physical threat from that conversation."
Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, took nearly an hour to defend Modrick's view of the Dec. 10 conversation with Haar. Beardsley went on to claim that Tuesday's hearing was illegal, there was no due process and it was a contrived plot — with Allender as the mastermind— to penalize Modrick because she is employed by Westjet.
Addressing Allender directly, Modrick said she took her concern of the threat to him, thinking it would remain confidential and out of the public eye.
"Mr. Mayor, I didn't expect that you would call the person I had told you about (Haar), and I didn't expect for you to not consider this as serious as I did on Jan. 6. I really thought you would take this in confidence and work it through," Modrick said. "So, I stand before you disappointed in the process and definitely hurt because you did drag my name through the mud."
After a short recess, the City Council reconvened to allow the public to comment on the code of conduct complaint against Modrick. Nine people voiced support for Modrick and five — including three members of the Airport Board of Directors — requested the City Council take action on the complaint.
Ward 5 City Council member Darla Drew made the motion to expel Modrick from the council and it was seconded by Ward 3 Council member Greg Strommen.
Drew said the situation brought the City Council no joy and it was damaging to women who truly have dealt with a threat.
"As women on the council, we are very conscious about threatening words and actions. We simply find no evidence of threats here," Drew said. "Ms. Modrick is no damsel in distress, she is always strong and it is unclear what her endgame was."
Ward 1 City Council member Laura Armstrong said Modrick's actions against Haar have broken the trust fellow councilors have with Modrick.
"It is my opinion that I can never safely have a private conversation with Mrs. Modrick without it being recorded now," Armstrong said. "I know for a fact that this is shared by many members of this council as well. Unfortunately, Mrs. Modrick created and amplified a situation where it is no long feasible for us to work together. The trust is broken."
Following the 8-2 vote to remove Modrick from office, she was told by Allender that the expulsion was effective immediately.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com