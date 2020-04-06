City Council extends business closures to April 22

The Rapid City Council on Monday extended a city ordinance that forces the closure of indoor public access to restaurants, bars and recreational facilities until April 22 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The vote was 8-1, with Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts being the only dissenting vote.
Additionally, the City Council voted 6-3 to amend the original ordinance, allowing for future changes to the closures to be done by resolution instead of passing another ordinance. Roberts, Ward 4 City Councilor Lance Lehmann and Ward 1 City Councilor Becky Drury dissented.
City Attorney Joel Landeen explained that the difference between the ordinance and a resolution means the City Council can enact changes to the closures more quickly.
"With an ordinance, it requires a first and second reading and there has to be five days between the first and second reading," Landeen said. "What this does is it allows (the City Council) to expand, contract the businesses covered under the ordinance, or the time frames. Not only could you make the ordinance more restrictive by resolution, you could also dial back on the requirements when it appears the time is right."
Roberts said he voted against the measure because he is concerned it will not give the public enough time to voice their opinion on any future closures.
"I will say I believe we closed down our businesses a little too soon, if it was going to happen at all," Roberts said. "I think that a lot of the business owners could operate and could make a safe environment, at least a safer environment, than Sam's Club or Walmart... I find it sad that government became so heavy-handed, that we didn't even give the businesses an opportunity to try and run their businesses."
Mayor Steve Allender said the city is working with Monument Health to come up with a plan to reopen the businesses impacted.
"When the time is right, whether that be by political will, or medical advice, that discussion will occur. The question should be will we open them all up at once — do we turn the spigot on full blast, or do we turn it on a little at a time," Allender said. "We will have a plan ready for you to understand by the end of this next two-week period."
Earlier in the day Monday, Allender held a press conference where he said that cities in South Dakota are limited on what they can do if Gov. Kristi Noem does not declare a public health emergency to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
Allender was one of 160 city and county officials who signed a letter to Noem asking her to make the declaration.
"This will open up more options to South Dakota cities, possibly counties, wishing to take action to slow the spread of the virus," Allender said.
The mayor said he will probably make a city-wide suggestion or recommendation for people to stay at home, but without action from Noem, it will carry very little weight.
"When a city makes a recommendation, it is not legally enforceable," Allender said. "It is important for us to meet regularly to find areas where we can improve our chances without doing undue damage. If and when that time is appropriate, we will do that. That could be later today (Monday) or later in the week. It's hard to tell. I'm definitely not opposed to doing that."
Allender said he is still perplexed by members of the public who are not taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously. The mayor praised businesses who are taking the appropriate steps to limit the amount of people into their stores and enforcing social distancing.
"I also noticed that some families still do not grasp the seriousness of the situation," Allender said. "Both stores I went to this weekend, I saw entire families there, small children running around in the aisles, playing and laughing, touching all the toys, climbing on the lawn equipment, and those sorts of things. It is not advised to take your entire family on a shopping trip. Especially if you can't keep them from putting their hands on everything else.
"It is a danger to them, and a danger to other people in the store. This is where personal responsibility really has to come into play. We all have a duty to our fellow citizens to be careful and to protect them as we protect ourselves. More work is definitely needed to take reasonable action to slow the spread of this virus."
