City Council extends business closures to April 22

The mayor said he will probably make a city-wide suggestion or recommendation for people to stay at home, but without action from Noem, it will carry very little weight.

"When a city makes a recommendation, it is not legally enforceable," Allender said. "It is important for us to meet regularly to find areas where we can improve our chances without doing undue damage. If and when that time is appropriate, we will do that. That could be later today (Monday) or later in the week. It's hard to tell. I'm definitely not opposed to doing that."

Allender said he is still perplexed by members of the public who are not taking the risk of COVID-19 seriously. The mayor praised businesses who are taking the appropriate steps to limit the amount of people into their stores and enforcing social distancing.

"I also noticed that some families still do not grasp the seriousness of the situation," Allender said. "Both stores I went to this weekend, I saw entire families there, small children running around in the aisles, playing and laughing, touching all the toys, climbing on the lawn equipment, and those sorts of things. It is not advised to take your entire family on a shopping trip. Especially if you can't keep them from putting their hands on everything else.

"It is a danger to them, and a danger to other people in the store. This is where personal responsibility really has to come into play. We all have a duty to our fellow citizens to be careful and to protect them as we protect ourselves. More work is definitely needed to take reasonable action to slow the spread of this virus."

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

