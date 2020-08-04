You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council gives initial approval to RV parking ordinance
top story

City Council gives initial approval to RV parking ordinance

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Hall logo 2

Rapid City Hall

The Rapid City Council approved an ordinance amendment Monday night concerning the storage and parking of certain vehicles and trailers within city limits.

The ordinance allows a recreational vehicle or boat trailer to be placed in a front yard setback, such as a driveway, graveled pad or hard-surfaced pad. Currently, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and hauling trailers cannot be parked or stored in the front setback area of a residential lot if they are to remain stationary for more than 72 hours.

The amendment continues to prohibit the storage or parking of a vehicle or trailer in the boulevard, across a sidewalk or within the required sight triangle of traffic. The Rapid City Municipal Code continues to contain provisions on type and size of vehicles and time limitations for vehicles for on-street parking.

Rapid City Police, Code Enforcement, Building Services, Current Planning, Public Works, Mayor's Office and City Attorney's Office provided input for the amendment. The ordinance amendment is scheduled for second reading at the Council's Aug. 17 meeting. If approved, the amendment would become effective Sept. 11.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News