City Council gives initial approval to RV parking ordinance

The Rapid City Council approved an ordinance amendment Monday night concerning the storage and parking of certain vehicles and trailers within city limits.

The ordinance allows a recreational vehicle or boat trailer to be placed in a front yard setback, such as a driveway, graveled pad or hard-surfaced pad. Currently, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and hauling trailers cannot be parked or stored in the front setback area of a residential lot if they are to remain stationary for more than 72 hours.

The amendment continues to prohibit the storage or parking of a vehicle or trailer in the boulevard, across a sidewalk or within the required sight triangle of traffic. The Rapid City Municipal Code continues to contain provisions on type and size of vehicles and time limitations for vehicles for on-street parking.

Rapid City Police, Code Enforcement, Building Services, Current Planning, Public Works, Mayor's Office and City Attorney's Office provided input for the amendment. The ordinance amendment is scheduled for second reading at the Council's Aug. 17 meeting. If approved, the amendment would become effective Sept. 11.

