City Council gives mayor the authority to impose curfews in Rapid City

South Dakota Codified Law gives the city the authority to prohibit disorders and disturbances. State law also has stipulations on the power of the city to suppress riots, affrays, noises, disturbances and disorderly assemblies.

Additionally, state law gives the mayor the power to suppress disorder and riots, but the word curfew is not found in the laws.

Allender and City Attorney Joel Landeen said that even though state law does not specifically address curfews, a curfew is a tool that can be used to help prevent a riot and keep the peace.

"It's apparent to us that authority exists on the part of the mayor. We want the council to be on board that they're comfortable with that authority and the authority of the city," Allender said.

In other business, the City Council voted 8-3 to extend the emergency ordinance to address COVID-19 and social distancing regulations for businesses until July 31.

The original ordinance was set to expire Saturday. However, the peak for COVID-19 infections in Rapid City is not expected to occur until later in June. The new ordinance preserves the City Council's authority to address the spread of the disease through the projected peak.