City Council looks toward future of solid waste management

Rapid City Council members spent much of Monday night’s meeting discussing the future of solid waste and regional growth.

The council voted to acknowledge the update and presentation on the Solid Waste Master Plan after pulling it for discussion from the consent agenda. Consent items can be voted on all together unless individually pulled by council members.

The master plan is a five-year plan that was created based on 2020 year-end projections. City staff and a consultant from Burns and McDonnell said in their presentation that they recommend updating the plan to account for inflation, cost increases and the city’s growth.

Assistant Public Works Director Stacey Titus said during the meeting that staff would move forward with presenting an amendment to readjust the cost of service model, which could be brought forward in the next two months. He said the work could be done by this fall, if approved, and the master plan would be completed.

Council member Ron Weifenbach asked about the potential for expansion at the city’s landfill, which is located just south of Catron Boulevard on state Highway 79.

Titus said the first option is to expand to the south on 106 acres the city currently owns. He said that’s the most economic and cost-effective option. He said the location would have to be permitted to properly function as part of the landfill.

Luke Rodig with Burns and McDonnell said the current permitted capacity goes to about 2040 and the south expansion would be an addition to 2040 and be 15-20 years additional life beyond that.

Rodig said looking for expansion off site would need to be done about 15 to 20 years in advance.

“With the available capacity of existing landfill property and potential expansion on there going out to potentially 2055, it would be a future plan and recommendation,” he said.

Titus said the prediction is based on pre-pandemic data, which is why they would like to look at the cost of service analysis again. He said the amount of tonnage coming to the landfill facility over the past two years has gone up considerably.

“We want to check that data to kind of get a better feel for what that life is before we need to be looking at a new facility,” he said.

Council member Jason Salamun said he’s concerned the timeline is not as far out as it is predicted to be.

Titus said the plan also addresses an equipment replacement schedule, which would be applicable to today and future expansion.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said he’s met with Mayor Steve Allender, Pennington County Commissioners and Box Elder officials, and talked about the future of solid waste. He said it’s a regional issue, not just a Rapid City issue.

“We’ve laid the groundwork of talking about the future and that’s something we need to do today and we’re going to continue to do that,” he said.

The council also approved purchasing a grinder for $895,000. Titus said grinders do create a 15-20% reduction at the landfill, although not everything gets grinded.

During the meeting, the council also approved the Tax Increment Finance District and project plan for the Black Hills Industrial Center off of Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.