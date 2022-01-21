City Council member Darla Drew won't seek re-election

After eight years on the Rapid City Council, Darla Drew announced she will not seek re-election.

Drew made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. She told the Journal on Friday that it's time to move on and she's considering running for another office but would not elaborate.

"I served three terms and that seems like enough," she said. "It seems like we need a new voice and different ideas from Ward 5."

Drew was first elected to represent the west side ward in 2014 and served a two-year term. While she was on the council, terms were extended to three years. She'll finish this term in July. City Council elections will be held in June.

Drew said she's also retiring from working at the Black Hills Playhouse. She wants to spend more time with her family and traveling.

She said she's proud of the work she was able to accomplish while on City Council, including voting for the Summit Arena, Fire Station One renovations, funds for the Native American Community Center and changes to how the city works with developers on projects.

One of the biggest contributions, she said, was supporting the arts.

"We don't get a place like the Dahl, we don't get a place like the Journey unless we have civic support for those kinds of museums," Drew said.

She said contributions to arts and recreation are ways to grow and improve the quality of life in Rapid City.

Drew encouraged anyone interested in running for her Ward 5 seat to understand there will be a learning curve if they're elected but that should not deter them.

"There's just no way you can (know everything), but that's why staff is there to help you," she said. "Don't let your lack of knowledge stop you from running because no one on that council knows everything that goes on in the city, you simply can't."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.