City Council member Drury announces candidacy for state House

Rapid City council member Becky Drury has announced her candidacy to represent District 32 in the state Legislature.

Drury, also a Republican, announced her decision in a news release.

“It has been an honor to serve Rapid City on the Common Council, and I will continue to serve my constituents and all of District 32," she said. "I believe in collaboration between city, county, and state governments and will work to continue and improve these relationships into the future. “As part of the state Legislature, I will continue to work on improving the quality of life in Rapid City, the Black Hills, and South Dakota through fiscally responsible efforts.

Drury said she will begin her door-to-door campaign this month and plans to attend public events as a another way to hear constituents’ concerns.

Scyller Borglum and Chris Johnson, both Republicans, now represent the district in the House. Borglum, however, has announced she will challenge Sen. Mike Rounds in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Drury was elected in 2017 to represent Ward 1 on the City Council. She served as the council's vice chair from 2018-2019 and now chairs the Legal and Finance Committee.