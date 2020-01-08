City Council member Drury announces candidacy for state House

Rapid City council member Becky Drury has announced her candidacy to represent District 32 in the state Legislature.
Drury, also a Republican, announced her decision in a news release.
“It has been an honor to serve Rapid City on the Common Council, and I will continue to serve my constituents and all of District 32," she said. "I believe in collaboration between city, county, and state governments and will work to continue and improve these relationships into the future. “As part of the state Legislature, I will continue to work on improving the quality of life in Rapid City, the Black Hills, and South Dakota through fiscally responsible efforts.
Drury said she will begin her door-to-door campaign this month and plans to attend public events as a another way to hear constituents’ concerns.
Scyller Borglum and Chris Johnson, both Republicans, now represent the district in the House. Borglum, however, has announced she will challenge Sen. Mike Rounds in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.
Drury was elected in 2017 to represent Ward 1 on the City Council. She served as the council's vice chair from 2018-2019 and now chairs the Legal and Finance Committee.
She previously was a member of the Library Board of Trustees, the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, the Airport Board, Tax Increment Financing District Project Review Committee, Business Improvement District-Hotel Board, Capital Improvement Projects Committee, Emergency Services Users Board, Insurance Board, Rapid City Area Air Quality Board, and the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership Board Executive Committee.
Drury also volunteers at the Passages — Women’s Transitional Living program and AWANA. She is a member of Skyline Toastmasters, the Military Affairs Committee, the Pennington County Republican Women’s Organization and the Pennington County Republican Party.
Drury and her husband, Neal, own a small business in Rapid City. Her daughters and grandchildren all live in the Rapid City area.