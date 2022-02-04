City council member, two others file to run as Democrats for state Legislature

A city council member is one of three local Rapid City residents who have filed to run as Democrats for seats in the state Legislature.

Rapid City Council member Darla Drew has filed with the Secretary of State's Office to run for the District 34 seat, Planning Commissioner Vince Vidal filed for the District 33 seat and David Hubbard filed for the District 35 seat. All are seeking House seats now held by Republicans.

Drew announced she would not seek re-election for her Ward 5 city council seat previously but told the Journal at that time she was considering running for another office. Drew served on the council for about eight years. Her term expires in July.

Drew said she's giving the run serious consideration but was not ready to discuss it.

District 34 includes most of west and a portion of north Rapid City. The representative seats are held by Reps. Mike Derby and Jess Olson, both elected in 2020.

Vidal’s term on Rapid City's Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment expires in October 2023. This is his fifth year of service on the commission. He ran for the Ward 1 council seat in 2020 and received 998 votes. Pat Jones received 1,187 votes to win that seat.

Vidal and his wife, Peggy, have lived in Rapid City since 1995. They have four children and five grandchildren. Vidal served in the Navy for 20 years.

He said there is too much politics and not enough listening in Pierre to produce the best results for South Dakota.

"I'm going to listen to the voters," Vidal said. "I don't have to agree with everything, but I want to do what's right for South Dakotans."

Vidal said he wants to pursue affordable health care and better wages for teachers in the state.

"We pushed hard here locally to increase the teacher salaries here in the state, and it's important, yet we're lagging behind again," he said.

District 33’s current representatives include Taffy Howard and Phil Jensen. The district encompasses west and rural areas of Pennington County and just south of Catron Boulevard. Howard announced in October that she will challenge U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson in the Republican primary for the state's lone House seat.

Curt Massie, a Republican from Rapid City, announced his intention to run for the state House seat earlier this month.

Hubbard will make his second run for the District 35 seat in the state House. He ran in 2020 but lost to incumbent Reps. Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph. District 35 includes the eastern part of Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Box Elder and parts of the Ellsworth Air Force Base.

"I guess I keep running because there aren't really people who are better qualified who want to run," Hubbard said. "I feel very strongly that Democrats, Independents and even more moderate Republicans aren't being represented in our state Legislature."

He said he feels like voter-approved initiated measures and amendments have been ignored by the Legislature, particularly those concerning corruption and marijuana measures.

Hubbard said he wants to hold government entities, particularly the state, accountable while representing all South Dakotans, not just those in his party.

He said he's also concerned about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation now being approved by Republican lawmakers in Pierre. He said his grandson his part of the community and he is concerned about his future and the future of others who identify as LGBTQ+.

"Not only are they putting up with harassment in the school halls based on who they are, but the state Legislature and Gov. (Kristi) Noem are picking on LGBTQ+ kids," he said.

Hubbard also said he wants to help make public education better in the state, which includes teachers who are among the lowest paid in the nation.

Keryn Rowland, chair of the Pennington County Democrats, said because of redistricting, there is an opportunity for Democrats to have a stronger voice in the state Legislature.

"There's excitement around new ideas and new ways of governing that we haven't had in a really long time," she said. "People are hungry for the ability to have their voices heard."

Rowland said legislators have not respected the will of the voters in the last several years. She said having the opportunity for more Democrats in Pierre would provide more balance and a stronger voice for working class.

"We're really hoping there will be a strong challenger in every district and not only every district but school boards, municipalities and things of that nature," she said. "There's a lot of energy around making sure there's not just one single perspective and not one voice that is represented."

