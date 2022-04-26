City council members critique city staff communication; mayor concerned about impacts

Rapid City Council member John Roberts said Tuesday some decisions being made in the city aren't taking citizens into consideration.

Roberts said a lack of communication from city staff and a disregard of council opinion is getting "extremely frustrating."

Roberts' comments came following public comment during Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting. Jerry Wright, a former City Council member, said he was upset to hear the West Boulevard North remote yard waste disposal site would be shut down indefinitely May 1.

The city sent out a press release April 19 announcing the indefinite closure due to a lack of staffing, while the Fitzgerald Stadium location would open May 1. The announcement also noted curbside collection would begin May 2.

Roberts said a couple people from Ward 4 are putting together petitions against the closure.

"I know that site specifically, we've had many issues over the last few years as far as people dumping garbage and different things happening up there," Roberts said. "With a committee and talking to people and investing just a little bit of money up there, I think we could have taken care of a lot of these problems, but that wasn't even an option given to us — there were zero options given to us."

Council member Bill Evans said it seems in the three years he's been on the council there's been a movement toward convenience for the employees over the need of satisfying the constituents.

Council member Laura Armstrong said she doesn't think the decisions came easy, but said communication is not as seamless as it should be. She suggested having a community conversation similar to Community Development's Coffee with Planners sessions.

Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal on Tuesday that two emails were sent to council members April 12 and 13 discussing the changes to the yard waste disposal site, which were also obtained by the Journal. He said there was a discussion with council members about the landfill changes in February, and city staff received positive feedback.

From the emails, Allender said he and city staff received responses from two council members.

"It seems to be a common and developing theme among some council members to lambast staff, to put staff in this position of being incompetent or something in order for council members to not have to address this issue," Allender said to the Journal after the meeting.

The mayor said instead of supporting city staff and dealing with hiring and staffing issues, some council members are "throwing staff under the bus."

Allender said sometimes he and city staff receive no replies from council members and that the assumption is if no one replies to it, they're OK with whatever the email detailed.

"I don't believe we can stop progress waiting for the City Council to interact with us," he said.

Allender said having a town hall meeting every time there's a minor change is unrealistic. He said there's free curbside yard waste pickup, and the West Boulevard North site is routinely abused.

He said the closure of the site is the beginning of changes necessary to keep the Solid Waste Division operating within budget.

Allender said there have been some discussions on changing communication avenues, and has received numerous comments from city staff about being thrown under the bus, disrespected and devalued by council members about specific incidents and interference with their work.

He said city employees are the most valuable asset to the city, and being put in this position makes it an undesirable place for them to be.

"It's a concern we're going to have to address," Allender said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

