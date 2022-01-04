City council OKs spending $23,000 for Youth Council trip to Washington, D.C.

The Rapid City Council spent the majority of its Monday night meeting discussing Youth City Council items.

The council approved a $23,000 expenditure request 6-2 for eight students and two adults to attend the National League of Cities Congressional Summit in Washington, D.C., in March. Council members Greg Strommen and Ron Weifenbach voted no.

Strommen said he believes the expenditure is unnecessary and excessive and an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars.

“I would encourage the Youth City Council to find creative ways to make a positive impact right here in the community,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to get that at some National League of Cities Congressional Summit in D.C.”

Council member Lance Lehmann, who serves as the council liaison to the Youth City Council, said $15,000 of the $23,000 will come from funds previously allocated to the youth council and the rest will come from the county.

Council member Bill Evans said any time people can invest in the youth, it’s money well spent.

“The little bit of exposure these kids are going to get may change their lives,” he said. “I know as an educator of over 40 years that you can never invest enough in our youth. … If we give them that little bit of exposure, it may be just what they need to launch a career or a life in a completely different area of work that they may never have considered unless they saw it.”

Mayor Steve Allender said he supports the trip and believes it to be a worthwhile investment in the students’ futures.

The council also voted 6-2 to approve a letter of support regarding statewide social studies curriculum and standards to the state Department of Education. The letter encourages the board, South Dakota Social Studies Standards Revision Commission, and the Department of Education to keep the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards in the social studies curriculum.

Lehmann and Strommen voted against sending the letter noting they don’t believe the city should be an advocacy group.

Youth City Council member Sho-Shanna Piper brought the topic to the youth council back in November when she learned the state’s draft for social studies standards removed the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards from the curriculum.

Youth council secretary Tae Swanson said they wanted to set forth their opinions on how schools should be teaching history.

“We desperately want to learn more about this,” Swanson said.

During the meeting, the council also voted 6-2 to approve the reappointments of Amy Sazue, Bill May and Jess Rogers to the Human Relations Commission. Council members Pat Jones and Strommen voted no.

Jones said he wanted to continue the item to the next January meeting to ask questions of the Human Relations Commission director.

