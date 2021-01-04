City council OKs spending $400,000 to stabilize section of Tower Road

Tower Road will see reconstruction this year after the Rapid City Council approved advertising for bids for the $400,000 project at its Monday meeting.

A portion just east of the northbound lane of Tower Road and south of the intersection of Tower Road and Sandstone Lane is experiencing slope failure and has issues dating back to summer 2019.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email that there has been about four to six inches of horizontal movement of the area, but the affected roadway area has not grown since 2019.

“The biggest difference is the addition of the concrete barricade for safety purposes,” Shoemaker said. “We are at the point of moving forward with the stabilization project.”

He said the city’s geotechnical consultant is monitoring the movement there.

City project engineer Mary Bosworth said the portion of Tower Road that experienced sliding is located on an over-steepened roadway embankment that failed due to excessive rains.