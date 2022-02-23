City Council supports spending $7.25 million in state funds for South Dakota Mines purchase

Mayor Steve Allender will write a letter of support on behalf of the Rapid City Council asking the state Legislature to support spending $7.25 million so South Dakota Mines can purchase and renovate the Ascent Innovation center on its campus.

The council approved the mayor's request 8-0. Council members John Roberts and Ron Weifenbach were absent.

Allender asked the council to add the item to the agenda at the start of the meeting. He said the economic development partnership, which later became Elevate Rapid City, and others funded construction of the business incubator many years ago. He said all of it was done with the understanding that when the building was no longer in use, it would be sold to South Dakota Mines.

He said a bill approved Tuesday in the state Senate Appropriations Committee provides the funding for the purchase of the building.

“We’ve heard there’s some debate about this bill in the Legislature, and I believe it’s important to let the city council at least state their position on this transaction,” Allender said. “I myself have interacted with some legislators on this issue and there may even be a little bit of misunderstanding about the arrangement or the purpose this building will serve.”

Senate Bill 97 authorizes the Board of Regents to purchase the building for $5.25 million and spend an additional $2 million to renovated the building. It also appropriates $5.25 million from the general fund and $2 million in other fund expenditures, and declare the legislation an emergency so it can be implemented sooner. The committee approved the bill 7-2 with Sens. Brock Greenfield (R-Clark) and Ryan Maher (R-Isabel) voting no.

“I think it’s appropriate for this building to be utilized by the School of Mines, it’s already situated there, it’s ready to go, and I think it’s a benefit to the entire state of South Dakota,” Council member Greg Strommen said.

ASouth Dakota Mines President James Rankin said the building could be used as a laboratory in the future, Allender said.

The council also approved two bids for two Public Works projects at Tuesday's meeting. One is for a trenchless sanitary sewer rehabilitation near Jackson Boulevard awarded to Mainline Contracting for $711,262. The other is a $2,864,025 bid to Heavy Constructors for the Deadwood Avenue reconstruction phase one project.

The Deadwood Avenue project will be from Tatanka Road north about 3,440 linear feet to the section line. It will include road realignment, asphalt pavement with ditches and culverts, and about 2,700 linear feet of 12-inch PVC sanitary sewer main installation in the west ditch.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the engineer’s estimate for the project was about $2.7 million.

“That stretch of road needs a lot of repair and it’d be good to get it under contract,” Tech said.

The council also approved eight second readings for rezoning requests, including six related to the Rushmore Industrial Complex area that was annexed into the city limits at the council’s last meeting. The second reading for the rezoning request at 1539 Forest Hills Drive near the Skyline Wilderness area was approved 7-1. Council member Pat Jones was the sole dissenting vote. The property will be rezoned from Park Forest to Low Density Residential.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.