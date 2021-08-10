City Council to consider approving $15 million for fire station expansion

More than $15 million of the $20 million the city received from the federal government for COVID-19 could be allocated to the Rapid City Fire Department for a Fire Station 1 remodel.
The Rapid City Council will discuss the proposed allocation at Wednesday's working session.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson requested about $10 million in surplus funds from the council during a special May 10 meeting. The project would expand the current 17,400-square-foot station to about 40,000 square feet.
The $20 million resulted from the city collecting more revenue than expected in 2020. Eight city department directors presented projects during the meeting.
According to Wednesday's agenda, city staff is asking that $15,035,000 be allocated to the renovation and another $1.5 million for a training tower. Culberson said in May that the project would include infrastructure and construction along with a burn building on Creek Drive.
The council will also discuss allocating $1.5 million to the Rapid City Police Department for a southwest precinct station, just $300,000 less than Police Chief Don Hedrick requested.
Hedrick told the Journal in May that the money would be used to purchase the Security First building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard. He also said the department has considered a new precinct since 2018 and could see moving about 16% of its staff of 140 officers and 30 other employees there. It could potentially house a few employees from the fire department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as well.
According to the agenda, the council should consider spending $1 million for public safety radios, $565,000 for street projects, $200,000 for IT equipment and $200,000 to the library’s Bookmobile project.
During the May 10 meeting, Public Works Director Dale Tech requested $4 million to be put toward the city’s growth and development for the next century. He also requested a little under $1.5 million for a reimbursement for four of five water treatment membrane modules that were replaced in 2021.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption requested $2 million for the Opportunity Capture Fund, which is used to encourage new and expanding businesses to move or stay in the city.
Human Resources Director Nick Stroot asked for a COVID-19 bonus for city employees with $1,000 going to first responders and $500 for other city employees. The council approved $1,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay for police officers and firefighters at its Aug. 2 meeting.
Craig Baltzer requested $1,056,260 for a hanging scoreboard at the Summit Arena and $250,000 to demolish a building on Adams Street that the center uses for storage. He also proposed a $1.75 million project to build a machine shop to store equipment and add 200 to 300 parking spots for the center.
The council will also discuss the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting smoking marijuana in public by adopting a section into the city’s municipal code. The ordinance prohibits smoking marijuana in public places, schools, parks and playgrounds, and other city-owned property. It also prohibits smoking marijuana where smoking tobacco is prohibited, medical cannabis establishments, on public transportation and correction facilities.
