City Council to consider dissolving TIF district

The Rapid City Council will discuss dissolving a 2008 Tax Increment Finance district at its Wednesday working session.

The district’s 2020 incremental revenue is estimated at $1,195,031. The district was created to help develop commercial property north of Interstate 90 and east of LaCrosse Street through public infrastructure improvements. It also assisted in the development of a fire station.

According to the city’s website, the revenue will be distributed 58.91% to the school district, 24.55% to Pennington County, 16.42% to Rapid City and .12% to the Water District based on the 2020 tax levy for non-agricultural properties.

The council will also hear an ordinance to remove the requirement that property owners have to open utility accounts. The council approved an ordinance in November that required property owners to open a utility account in their own name. The council decided to revert the municipal code following public comment from property owners and managers.

