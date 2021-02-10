City Council to consider dissolving TIF district

The Rapid City Council will discuss dissolving a 2008 Tax Increment Finance district at its Wednesday working session.
The district’s 2020 incremental revenue is estimated at $1,195,031. The district was created to help develop commercial property north of Interstate 90 and east of LaCrosse Street through public infrastructure improvements. It also assisted in the development of a fire station.
According to the city’s website, the revenue will be distributed 58.91% to the school district, 24.55% to Pennington County, 16.42% to Rapid City and .12% to the Water District based on the 2020 tax levy for non-agricultural properties.
The council will also hear an ordinance to remove the requirement that property owners have to open utility accounts. The council approved an ordinance in November that required property owners to open a utility account in their own name. The council decided to revert the municipal code following public comment from property owners and managers.
Under consent, the council would hear applications and acceptances of grants for the fire department including the Assistance To Firefighters Grant for $528,415 to fund upgraded radios, the same grant for $70,000 for a 1-ton 4x4 crew cab vehicle, the Homeland Security Grant for $48,979 to fund a Raman Analyzer and training for hazardous materials response, and the Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grant for $47,000 to fund four training workshops/classes on hazardous materials transportation.
The department will also ask for authorization to purchase a 2021 Dodge Durango AWD.
Public Works will present the East Watertown Street Water Main project, which asks for staff authorization to advertise for bids to replace the main. The project would replace about 900 feet of six-inch water main in East Water Town Street from Pine Street to North Cherry Avenue. It would also provide a connection between Spruce Street and North Cherry Avenue.
The project is estimated to cost $550,000 with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15.
Public Works will also seek authorization for bid advertising for the Regency Court Storm Sewer Improvement project, which would reconstruct storm sewer pipe and address slope failure at Regency Court. It would cost about $350,000 with completion in mid-September.
The council will meet at 12:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers Wednesday.
