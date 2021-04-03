City Council to consider Fitzgerald Stadium naming agreements

The Rapid City Council will vote on sponsorship and naming agreements for Fitzgerald Stadium at its Monday meeting.
The council discussed the item during the Wednesday working session, and the three agreements will appear on the council’s consent calendar during the Monday meeting.
The agreements include a $25,000 per year agreement for the stadium name to the Black Hills Surgical Hospital/Medical Facilities Corporation for 10 years and a 10-year renewal agreement, a similar agreement with Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine and The Rehab Doctors for the field turf for $15,000 per year, and naming the broadcast booth Midco for $12,000 per year.
Fitzgerald Stadium is under a $5 million renovation project that’s anticipated to be ready for the 2021 American Legion season. About $3.8 million comes from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said in a memo to the council that while sponsors are paying for naming rights, the intent of the parties is to co-brand the stadium and incorporate the Fitzgerald name into the facility. He said the Fitzgerald family is aware of the agreements and is not opposed.
The stadium was named after Floyd Fitzgerald after a council vote on April 2, 1978. Black Hills Sports has a lease with the city that states both entities have the right to naming the stadium.
Council member Jason Salamun said Wednesday that it’s important to continue to honor that history while looking to the future.
The council also heard Wednesday the strategic housing draft plan from planning project manager Sarah Hanzel, who presented the plan to the city’s Planning Commission in March.
Council member Ron Weifenbach and Salamun expressed concerns with the role of government in providing affordable housing.
Part of the draft plan would include asking landlords to register rentals with the city and having proactive inspections to make sure tenants have running water and windows.
“While well-intended, I think it could have unintended consequences,” Salamun said. “Sometimes when we get big government a little bit, although it’s not our intention, it could balloon up to such a thing.”
Weifenbach said he doesn’t think any landlords would register their properties and called it “crazy.”
Council members will also vote on authorizing the mayor and finance director to sign a professional services agreement with Chamberlain Architects for improvements on the Rapid City Fire Station 1 for $109,730. The renovation on the 20,000-square-foot facility would include an addition of about 16,000 square feet to allow “modernization” of the administration and operations division, and consolidation of their administrative functions.
Under non-consent items, the council will hear the second reading of an ordinance to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport Board to seven members from five and remove language from municipal code requiring services be provided by the Rapid City Fire Department.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers at City Hall.
