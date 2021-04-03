City Council to consider Fitzgerald Stadium naming agreements

The Rapid City Council will vote on sponsorship and naming agreements for Fitzgerald Stadium at its Monday meeting.

The council discussed the item during the Wednesday working session, and the three agreements will appear on the council’s consent calendar during the Monday meeting.

The agreements include a $25,000 per year agreement for the stadium name to the Black Hills Surgical Hospital/Medical Facilities Corporation for 10 years and a 10-year renewal agreement, a similar agreement with Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine and The Rehab Doctors for the field turf for $15,000 per year, and naming the broadcast booth Midco for $12,000 per year.