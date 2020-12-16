City council to consider new pay scale, agreements for non-union, union employees

“We budgeted very low, particularly since the non-union group did not get any increases in 2020, our last raise was July 2019,” she said.

Rogers said the new pay scales fit the career range for people in those specific fields rather than set grades. She said the new scale will help lead to a merit-based pay increase or promotion.

She said employees will be able to max out on the pay scale, but they would continue to get cost of living pay raises.

“Just because you’re sort of maxed out based on your experience and the value you bring us doesn’t mean you’re not subject to the same increases in cost of living that we all are,” Rogers said. “There is a point where the data says you’re not actually adding more value, this is basically as valuable as that job ever gets and we do cut them off.”

The agreement between the city and Local 1031, Council 65 and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will also be heard at the Monday meeting. Rogers said the city and the union were in negotiations from spring 2019 through this week.