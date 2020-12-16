City council to consider new pay scale, agreements for non-union, union employees

Rapid City Hall’s employees may see a new pay scale come July 4 if the city council approves a resolution and two agreements at its Monday meeting.
Assistant city attorney Jess Rogers presented salary adjustments for non-union benefitted and union employees at Wednesday's working session.
Rogers said the city attorney’s office was in the 11th hour negotiating the contracts.
“Honestly the pressure of everyone trying to get their employees raises in 2021, that’s the main leverage we had in these negotiations,” Rogers said. “Everyone was trying to get something done to get on your final council agenda.”
Non-union benefited employees would receive a 1.7% cost of living increase on Jan. 3 and be placed on the new salary scale on July 4. Employees with salaries less than 90% of market rate in the 2019 salary study will be placed a step above the nearest step, but not less than their current salary. All other employees would also be placed on the nearest step.
Rogers said no employees would face a pay cut.
Rogers said the city budgeted low for 2021 because it was the beginning of the pandemic and they assumed sales tax collections would be lower and didn’t want to commit a lot of money to pay raises.
“We budgeted very low, particularly since the non-union group did not get any increases in 2020, our last raise was July 2019,” she said.
Rogers said the new pay scales fit the career range for people in those specific fields rather than set grades. She said the new scale will help lead to a merit-based pay increase or promotion.
She said employees will be able to max out on the pay scale, but they would continue to get cost of living pay raises.
“Just because you’re sort of maxed out based on your experience and the value you bring us doesn’t mean you’re not subject to the same increases in cost of living that we all are,” Rogers said. “There is a point where the data says you’re not actually adding more value, this is basically as valuable as that job ever gets and we do cut them off.”
The agreement between the city and Local 1031, Council 65 and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will also be heard at the Monday meeting. Rogers said the city and the union were in negotiations from spring 2019 through this week.
Rogers said part of the agreement is clarifying the bargaining unit, changing sick leave and short-term disability leave into bi-weekly accruals rather than giving a year’s worth on Jan. 1, expanding union representation of employees beginning on the first day of employment and more. It also may move some employees from union to non-union to give them a better opportunity.
An agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police and South Dakota Lodge #2A will also be considered. This one-year agreement would change sick leave and short-term disability leave to bi-weekly accruals, remove make-up and procedures of the Healthcare Committee from the contract to allow more flexibility, offer paid maternity leave to officers after their probationary period in an effort to recruit more women, remove the limitation on how much sick leave can be used for family illness and more. It also includes a 3% matric increase on Jan. 3.
The Rapid City Council will consider the items at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
