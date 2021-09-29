City Council to consider providing housing funds to non-profit organization

“The idea is to really help those nonprofits save some time so that they are not applying for something that is something we can’t fund,” she said. “It also gives us a chance to really target and be strategic on who applies for funding based on the city’s priorities.”

Schuelke said the item is a preliminary approval for the funding, but the final approval will likely be in November. If that’s approved, they can begin the underwriting and start negotiating contracts.

Letters of Interest for the next round of funding were due Sept. 22.

Schuelke said the division uses estimates for CDBG funding since the federal government allocates the amount. She said they estimate they will receive $500,000 with 20% going to planning and administration. An estimated $400,000 could be available to allocate.

“This is an opportunity for the city to partner with a nonprofit who has the capacity to help the city meet their priority needs, namely affordable housing,” she said. “We are not experts in every field, so we rely heavily on partners, most likely nonprofits, to carry out some of these high priorities that the city sets through a strategic plan.”