City Council to consider providing housing funds to non-profit organization

A Minnesota-based nonprofit housing organization may receive the full mid-year Community Development Block Grant’s funds that the city has to distribute.
The five-member city Legal and Finance Committee voted Wednesday to send the preliminary approval to the Rapid City Council for consideration at its Monday meeting.
CommonBond Communities could receive $347,000 for a 42-unit apartment building for low- and moderate-income households.
The organization announced its arrival to the city in 2019 through a partnership with Rapid City Collective Impact to address a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City. The organization also received a $550,000 loan from the Strategic Housing Trust Fund from the collective.
City Community Enrichment Division Manager Michelle Schuelke said CommonBond was one of two organizations invited to apply for the funds.
Schuelke said this is the first round of funding where the division requested letters of interest for applications.
“The idea is to really help those nonprofits save some time so that they are not applying for something that is something we can’t fund,” she said. “It also gives us a chance to really target and be strategic on who applies for funding based on the city’s priorities.”
Schuelke said the item is a preliminary approval for the funding, but the final approval will likely be in November. If that’s approved, they can begin the underwriting and start negotiating contracts.
Letters of Interest for the next round of funding were due Sept. 22.
Schuelke said the division uses estimates for CDBG funding since the federal government allocates the amount. She said they estimate they will receive $500,000 with 20% going to planning and administration. An estimated $400,000 could be available to allocate.
“This is an opportunity for the city to partner with a nonprofit who has the capacity to help the city meet their priority needs, namely affordable housing,” she said. “We are not experts in every field, so we rely heavily on partners, most likely nonprofits, to carry out some of these high priorities that the city sets through a strategic plan.”
Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel said this isn’t necessarily associated with the Strategic Housing Plan she presented to the council in March and April, but it does tackle housing needs.
She said Wednesday the council could see two ordinance amendments in 2022 affiliated with housing.
The committee also approved to send the first reading and recommendation of an ordinance updating the process for video lottery machine placement.
The ordinance would increase the number of video lottery licenses available to 75 for the first 74,000 in population in the city. For every additional 2,000, the city would add one license. If more applications came in than licenses available, the city would hold a lottery drawing.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption said hard date restrictions were removed to allow the process to happen when available whether it be population-, non-renewal- or loss of authorization for lack of operation-driven.
Application fees would also be increased to $1,000. The timeline for opening and operating the business would be within nine months of the drawing.
Bill Casper, chair of the Veterans Honor Banner Project, asked the council during public comment for a written agreement for the use of light poles for the banners. The light poles would be on Canyon Lake Drive and Sheridan Lake Road.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers.
