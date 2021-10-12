City council to consider spending $15 million on Sheridan Lake Road project

Sheridan Lake Road will see more reconstruction in the next four years if the Rapid City Council approves a $15.1 million project.

The Public Works Committee sent the item to the council’s Monday night agenda with an approval recommendation.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the reconstruction from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard would include lane expansion and turn lanes, underground utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalks.

“This is driven by roadway capacity,” Tech said. “There’s too many vehicles trying to use the road, not enough lanes, not enough movement for those vehicles.”

According to the request to the council, there were about 4,000 vehicles per day on the road in 1995. In 2019, that grew to 16,000 vehicles.

Tech said the road may have at least two lanes in each direction with turning lanes, which he said are the biggest impact to traffic flow. He said anytime there are lane reconfigurations, it’s a given the traffic signals will be addressed as well.

“These improvements would be built to accommodate what we hope will be the final build out of whatever developable property there is further out on Sheridan Lake Road,” he said.