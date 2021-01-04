City council to consider spending $400,000 to stabilize section of Tower Road

Tower Road may see reconstruction this year if the council approves advertising for bids for the $400,000 project at its Monday meeting.
A portion just east of the northbound lane of Tower Road and south of the intersection of Tower Road and Sandstone Lane is experiencing slope failure and has issues dating back to summer 2019.
City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email that there has been about four to six inches of horizontal movement of the area, but the affected roadway area has not grown since 2019.
“The biggest difference is the addition of the concrete barricade for safety purposes,” Shoemaker said. “We are at the point of moving forward with the stabilization project.”
He said the city’s geotechnical consultant is monitoring the movement there.
City project engineer Mary Bosworth said the portion of Tower Road that experienced sliding is located on an over-steepened roadway embankment that failed due to excessive rains.
According to a 2019 Journal report, FMG engineering was studying the high-elevation, sunken road located in south-central Rapid City. At the time, the affected section of road settled about two inches. The city’s road department patched it, but the road settled again in July 2019 following abundant rain.
At a July 6, 2020, meeting, city staff sought authorization for an agreement between the city and FMG Engineering for the stabilization project in the amount of $85,785.00.
According to an attached document that includes the scope of services, a preliminary feasibility report for Tower Road Stabilization Options published Jan. 17, 2020, and included two types of stabilization: re-alignment of the roadway and existing roadway embankment stabilization.
If the council approves the Monday item, the city will advertise bids for the project with bid letting scheduled for the spring.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —