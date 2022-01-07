City Council to discuss approving Vision Fund projects that total over $40 million

The Rapid City Council will discuss funding for 20 possible Vision Fund projects at a special meeting Monday night.

The Vision Fund Citizen Committee recommended funding 16 community projects with $36,368,000 and extending the funding cycle in December. The council previously approved a three-year cycle with $24.2 million available for distribution while the other half goes toward paying bonds for the construction of the $130 million Summit Arena.

The city has requested Vision Funds for another four projects totaling nearly $10 million.

Vision Funds come from a half-cent city sales tax. The other half-cent goes to the Capital Improvement Projects fund.

The council will discuss the projects and funding cycle at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Vision Fund committee narrowed its recommendations to 16 projects from 28 proposals. The committee recommended using $15 million for the Native American Community Center and Community Development Corporation Plan. The plan was brought forward by He Sapa Otipi and the Indian Boarding School Lands group, who originally sought $18 million.

Kevin Maher, chairman of the committee, said in December that there were too many good projects proposed and the $15 million recommendation would have only allowed two or three other projects to be funded.

The committee also recommended $5 million for the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund for Workforce Housing that would be used in a rotating loan, and $4.5 million for the O’Harra Stadium renovation requested by South Dakota Mines. The renovation would include construction of a women’s locker room and a locker room for high school teams.

Mayor Steve Allender has recommended four city projects the council will also discuss, including $5.75 million for a railroad quiet zone for downtown Rapid City. The city would have to apply to the Federal Railroad Administration for the project.

City staff recommended $1.5 million for the Opportunity Capture Fund, which is used by Elevate Rapid City to expand local business and attract out-of-state companies. The Vision Fund Committee recommended $2.5 million for Elevate Rapid City’s five-year development plan.

Staff recommended $1,264,038 for the Knollwood Drainage Area Redevelopment project to develop a 16.8-acre parcel into a new park and community space, and $1.25 million to replace the Star of the West Irrigation and Concrete.

The Vision Fund Committee also recommended funding for:

- Sioux Park tennis restoration project, $3 million, rebuilding the Sioux Park tennis courts;

- Black Hills Farmers Market, $1,213,000, market pavilion/multipurpose facility at Market Park;

- Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams, $1,015,000, Air dome enclosure for 50-meter outdoor Roosevelt Pool;

- Central States Fair, $980,000, Remodel Soule/Fine Arts Building/Livestock barns, asphalt repairs;

- Black Hills Mountain Bike Association, $600,000, bicycle park by Omaha, Cross, Canal and West Rapid streets;

- Special Olympics SD - Rapid City Flame, $530,000, West Memorial Park Bocce Complex;

- MARC/Journey Museum, $495,000, reorganization of current facility footprint and building a new archive storage space;

- Rapid City High School Baseball, $445,000, McKeague Field indoor practice facility and field improvements;

- YMCA, $403,000, to renovate and expand existing kitchen;

- Black Hills Paddlers, $325,000, in-stream engineered white water paddle park on Rapid Creek;

- Ignite Soccer Club, $292,000, improvement of Cambell Street soccer fields;

- Main Street Square, $70,000, investment and repair of equipment/facilities/capital investments.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

