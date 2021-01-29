City Council to discuss complaints lodged against council President Armstrong

The Rapid City Council will enter executive session at its Monday night meeting to discuss complaints made against council President Laura Armstrong.
The council will discuss the “qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness” of Armstrong with staff direction noting further action or direction regarding complaints.
Almost 100 complaints were filed with the city attorney’s office in late December with charges of “condescension and attitude” toward those speaking before the council against the mask mandate ordinance that failed, as well as “abuse of office, illegal activity and cyber bullying” related to her posts on social media sites.
State Rep. Phil Jensen is among those who filed a complaint.
At both January city council meetings, members of the public submitted comments or spoke during the meeting in favor of Armstrong and against her, asking the city to publicize the investigation.
A complaint was made during the Jan. 19 meeting to City Attorney Joel Landeen. Commenters expressed concern that the city wasn’t following its own protocols for investigating complaints.
City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email to the Journal that the executive session will include Landeen’s report, “which will contain various exhibits including Ms. Armstrong’s response.” At the end of the session, the council will reconvene and vote on action or direction regarding the complaint as well as whether to release the city attorney’s report.
The executive session is scheduled near the end of the meeting.
The council also will hear presentations on the Black Hills Council of Local Government Update from Jennifer Sietsema and an Ascent Innovation Campus presentation from Elevate Rapid City’s Mitch Nachtigall.
City staff will receive direction of no action or amending ordinances regarding city water utilities and whether the property owner’s name will be on the account or the tenant’s.
The council discussed the ordinances at its Jan. 27 working session following a presentation from Public Works director Dale Tech and public comments from three property management owners and a property owner who asked for the ordinances to be amended.
There will also be the first reading for five ordinances that would all amend chapter 17 of the Rapid City Municipal Code. All ordinances will request a rezoning for properties on Neel Street, Provider Boulevard, North Valley Drive and East Philadelphia Drive, and Marlin Drive and Creek Drive.
The council will also hear three requests for preliminary subdivision plans in the Kateland Subdivision, Rockinon Ranch estates and Marlin Industrial park. Staff recommends all items be approved with stipulations.
Online public comments should be submitted on the city’s website by noon Monday. The entire agenda can be found at rcgov.org.
