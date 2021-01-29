City Council to discuss complaints lodged against council President Armstrong

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said in an email to the Journal that the executive session will include Landeen’s report, “which will contain various exhibits including Ms. Armstrong’s response.” At the end of the session, the council will reconvene and vote on action or direction regarding the complaint as well as whether to release the city attorney’s report.

The executive session is scheduled near the end of the meeting.

The council also will hear presentations on the Black Hills Council of Local Government Update from Jennifer Sietsema and an Ascent Innovation Campus presentation from Elevate Rapid City’s Mitch Nachtigall.

City staff will receive direction of no action or amending ordinances regarding city water utilities and whether the property owner’s name will be on the account or the tenant’s.

The council discussed the ordinances at its Jan. 27 working session following a presentation from Public Works director Dale Tech and public comments from three property management owners and a property owner who asked for the ordinances to be amended.