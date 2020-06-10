City Council to discuss COVID-19 business restriction resolution

The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee made no recommendation Wednesday on a resolution to extend the COVID-19 business restrictions until July 10.
The full City Council is expected to discuss and take action on extending the resolution at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
An emergency city ordinance was passed March 27 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, forcing several businesses to temporarily close. The ordinance was extended to July 31, but with the direction that the City Council can modify the ordinance by resolution.
The City Council lifted some of the regulations by passing a resolution April 27, allowing some businesses to reopen, but with reduced occupancy and social distancing policies. That resolution has been extended in two-week increments, allowing the City Council flexibility in keeping the restrictions the same. If they choose, the council can also strengthen or loosen the restrictions based on COVID-19 spread.
In other business, the Legal and Finance Committee approved the purchase of three unmarked vehicles for the Rapid City Police Department.
Police Chief Karl Jegeris said two of the vehicles will be used by the Quality of Life unit, which focuses in on community-based initiatives for those who are homeless, vulnerable or at-risk.
Funding for two of the vehicles will be provided by a 2020 U.S. Department of Justice grant for COVID-19. Jegeris said officers assigned to the Quality of Life unit have been transporting vulnerable people to and from the city's emergency COVID-19 shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, as well as transporting people to doctor's appointments and other health care needs.
