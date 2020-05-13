City Council to discuss extending COVID-19 business ordinance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rapid City Council will consider Monday extending the emergency ordinance that limits how businesses may operate during the COVID-19 pandemic through July 31.

Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee moved the first reading of the ordinance to the full City Council without recommendation. Since the Legal and Finance Committee made no recommendation, the City Council will discuss the extension on the non-consent portion of Monday's meeting.

The ordinance was passed March 27, forcing many businesses to close to curb the spread of coronavirus. The City Council amended the ordinance by resolution on April 27, allowing those businesses to reopen if they followed certain guidelines.

Under the plan, restaurants and bars can reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools, and with capacity limits set to half of occupancy ratings for restaurants, bars and casinos.

Additionally, all food service employees will be required to wear masks. At casinos, the video machines must be cleaned and disinfected between customers.

The new resolution includes limitations on seating at entertainment venues as well, with seats in businesses and theaters marked as not available to enforce social distancing guidelines.