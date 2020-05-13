City Council to discuss extending COVID-19 business ordinance

The Rapid City Council will consider Monday extending the emergency ordinance that limits how businesses may operate during the COVID-19 pandemic through July 31.
Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee moved the first reading of the ordinance to the full City Council without recommendation. Since the Legal and Finance Committee made no recommendation, the City Council will discuss the extension on the non-consent portion of Monday's meeting.
The ordinance was passed March 27, forcing many businesses to close to curb the spread of coronavirus. The City Council amended the ordinance by resolution on April 27, allowing those businesses to reopen if they followed certain guidelines.
Under the plan, restaurants and bars can reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools, and with capacity limits set to half of occupancy ratings for restaurants, bars and casinos.
Additionally, all food service employees will be required to wear masks. At casinos, the video machines must be cleaned and disinfected between customers.
The new resolution includes limitations on seating at entertainment venues as well, with seats in businesses and theaters marked as not available to enforce social distancing guidelines.
At retail stores, hand sanitizer will be required for public use and one-way foot traffic through aisles would be required to be marked. Capacity limits for grocery, retail, recreation and fitness businesses would be limited to one customer for every 200 square feet.
In retail and grocery stores, plexiglass dividers between the cashier and customer will be required. Hair salon, barber shop and nail salon employees are required to wear masks and the customer seating must be six feet apart.
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures are required for motel and hotel rooms and fitness facilities. All businesses are required to post regular cleaning and disinfecting schedules.
Public social gatherings are limited to 10 people.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said Wednesday the original city ordinance expires June 6 and the reopening plan resolution expires May 31. If the City Council takes no action, the businesses that have recently reopened would be forced to close again for a week until the original ordinance expires.
Landeen said the new ordinance would give the City Council the ability to extend the COVID-19 precautions to July 31, or make changes to strengthen or loosen the regulations.
"The (new) ordinance will allow you implement regulations through the end of July. I think right now the (COVID-19) peak is predicted for sometime in early June, so just to make sure we have the ability to do something," Landeen explained to the Legal and Finance Committee. "It doesn't actually require you to impose any restrictions. It just gives you the ability to do it quickly if the situation changes."
The ordinance will have to be heard by the City Council two times before becoming official. Landeen expects the second reading of the ordinance to occur June 1.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
