City council to discuss land swap proposal at Monday's meeting

A July 2017 letter from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to the Rapid City mayor, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, and the leaders of the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes states that three parcels deeded to Rapid City and the school district could be returned to the agency since “they are no longer being utilized for the deeded purpose.”

The land is where Monument Health — Behavioral Health Center, Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village and Canyon Lake Activity Center are located.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution states that Native American community would like to create a Native American Community Center, a Native Assisted Living Facility and a Tribal Health Treatment Facility. It also states each property has indicated they “do not wish that the land upon which they are located revert to the federal government, since that transaction would cause them great expense and inconvenience.”

The resolution poses a “creative solution” that would allow a 1,200-acre land exchange between the city and the Native American community that could be any other property in or near Rapid City.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the Department of the Interior has to sign an agreement with the city, but believes the department is aware of the discussions.