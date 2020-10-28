City council to discuss land swap proposal at Monday's meeting

Almost every seat was filled in the City Council Chamber Wednesday when the Legal and Finance committee voted 4-1 to send a land swap resolution to the city council without recommendation.
The resolution is a “creative solution” brought by a group of volunteers representing the Native American community to transfer land with an estimated $20 million value to the Department of Interior for Native Americans.
Council member Greg Strommen, standing in for council member Lance Lehmenn, opposed the measure.
Six members of the public commented in support of the five-page resolution.
After public comment, Heather Dawn Thompson took to the podium to answer questions from committee. She said the group she represents is made up of over 100 volunteers and that the project is for the entire Native American community.
“We represent an effort to try and gain consensus as best as possible within the Native American community to advise that process,” she said.
A July 2017 letter from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to the Rapid City mayor, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, and the leaders of the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes states that three parcels deeded to Rapid City and the school district could be returned to the agency since “they are no longer being utilized for the deeded purpose.”
The land is where Monument Health — Behavioral Health Center, Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village and Canyon Lake Activity Center are located.
Support Local Journalism
The resolution states that Native American community would like to create a Native American Community Center, a Native Assisted Living Facility and a Tribal Health Treatment Facility. It also states each property has indicated they “do not wish that the land upon which they are located revert to the federal government, since that transaction would cause them great expense and inconvenience.”
The resolution poses a “creative solution” that would allow a 1,200-acre land exchange between the city and the Native American community that could be any other property in or near Rapid City.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the Department of the Interior has to sign an agreement with the city, but believes the department is aware of the discussions.
Landeen said the resolution isn’t an agreement, it’s the framework to reach one.
“The reality is, this is the first step to continue moving forward,” he said.
Landeen said the mayor doesn’t view this as a strictly legal issue.
“I think it’s pretty obvious at this point that it’s more than just a legal dispute,” he said. “One of the questions when you decide how to proceed I think you need to answer for yourselves is...is it really the worst thing in the world to invest $20 million into our Native community if it benefits them and benefits the community as a whole, and it also resolves this issue?”
Council member Jason Salamun said the Department of the Interior perspective is missing from the conversation, and Strommen agreed. Strommen made a substitute motion during the meeting to postpone the vote and discussion to the council’s first working session on Nov. 10. It failed 4-1.
Armstrong made the motion to move the resolution to the council’s Monday meeting without recommendation to hear more discussion.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall. Masks are required in city buildings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.