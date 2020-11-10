City council to discuss new land-swap resolution draft at Monday's meeting

The Rapid City Council has yet to reach a consensus on the land-swap resolution but will see a revised draft over the next few days and discuss it at its Monday meeting.
In its first working session Wednesday, a combination of the Public Works and Legal and Finance committee meetings, eight members of council discussed whether or not to acknowledge the history between the city and the Native American community in the resolution, as well as some specific verbiage. Council member John Roberts was absent from the meeting. It was led by council President Laura Armstrong.
Council member Jason Salamun said the “murky history of this land” was one of three parts of the original resolution and acknowledging the history is a big part of it.
“I think it’s important that whatever framework we have or whatever revisions we do to the resolution should acknowledge the history,” he said. “I think that goes a long way because the fact is we do have unmarked graves of children and that needs to be acknowledged. They’re human beings.”
Armstrong also said it’s important to acknowledge the history, but it’s also important to acknowledge the 10 years the Rapid City Indian Board School Lands Project group has spent researching this issue and the four years they’ve worked on a resolution.
She said she doesn’t think fewer details is the way to go and that the city has much more time on this. Armstrong said the resolution in its original form is fine.
“I think we’re making it worse,” she said. “Talk about too many chefs in the kitchen.”
Council member Darla Drew said the time is up on this issue and action needs to be taken. She said she would be fine with a resolution that said, “Be it further resolved, that the Mayor of Rapid City and the Rapid City Common Council will work with the Native American community members and the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands project to devise and present a draft plan.”
“I think everybody might be happy with that,” Drew said. “We’re going to work on a plan.”
Council member Pat Jones said those opposed to the resolution or didn’t know about the resolution know now and it’s time for them to get involved.
Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said the council needs to acknowledge all of the wrongdoings done to the Native American community, but thinks the non-compliance language needs to be gotten rid of.
He said that determination needs to be made by the Department of the Interior.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the Department of the Interior needs to have more of an active voice in these discussions and will try to have someone present on Monday.
Council member Greg Strommen said he would circulate a couple different drafts to the council.
The council also voted to send an item that would authorize staff to advertise for bids on the second phase of the Downtown Light Project. The bid is estimated at $2,000,500. Council member Bill Evans said he’d like to continue the discussion at another working session since there are other, more technological lighting options that could prolong the life of downtown lights but was out-voted.
After all items were discussed, Salamun said he’d like to see a time limit for council members during the working session and move public comment to the beginning of the meeting or by having it item by item.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers.
