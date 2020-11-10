City council to discuss new land-swap resolution draft at Monday's meeting

She said she doesn’t think fewer details is the way to go and that the city has much more time on this. Armstrong said the resolution in its original form is fine.

“I think we’re making it worse,” she said. “Talk about too many chefs in the kitchen.”

Council member Darla Drew said the time is up on this issue and action needs to be taken. She said she would be fine with a resolution that said, “Be it further resolved, that the Mayor of Rapid City and the Rapid City Common Council will work with the Native American community members and the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands project to devise and present a draft plan.”

“I think everybody might be happy with that,” Drew said. “We’re going to work on a plan.”

Council member Pat Jones said those opposed to the resolution or didn’t know about the resolution know now and it’s time for them to get involved.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said the council needs to acknowledge all of the wrongdoings done to the Native American community, but thinks the non-compliance language needs to be gotten rid of.

He said that determination needs to be made by the Department of the Interior.