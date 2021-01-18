City Council to discuss projects, bids at Tuesday meeting

The structure is on the state Department of Transportation’s schedule for 2027 reconstruction. It’s located south of the intersection of Cambell Street and state Highway 44, and crosses over East St. Joseph Street and the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern railroad line.

Long-range planner Kip Harrington said after the working session that there are currently no pedestrian or bicycle facilities on the structure whatsoever.

“It’s very narrow, there’s no shoulders, there’s nothing,” he said. “It’s bare minimum to get vehicles over it.”

The study will look into adding a sidewalk and bike lane on the structure.

The council will also consider three bids on the consent agenda. Staff recommends approving the bid for Abandon Omaha Trunk Sewer - 1st Street to Maple Avenue to Mainline Contracting for $118,767.60.