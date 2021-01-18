City Council to discuss projects, bids at Tuesday meeting

The East Anamosa Street corridor project plan is back on the agenda for the Rapid City Council’s meeting on Tuesday.
The discussion was moved to the Tuesday meeting at the Jan. 4 meeting due to concerns raised by Dream Design International Hani Shafai, who proposed a tax increment finance district for the project.
At the Dec. 30 council working session, Shafai raised concerns about donating land and covering the cost for detention ponds and water booster station without compensation when the booster won’t be needed for another one to two years.
“This is a huge investment for us that we’re funding,” Shafai said at the Dec. 30 meeting. “To really add those two on top of it, it makes it basically like we’re rubbing a lemon in your eye. It’s not really kosher with us.”
According to the agenda item, staff recommends clarifying the reimbursement timelines for the booster station costs.
The council approved the eastside development TIF district 9-0 at the Jan. 4 meeting.
The Cambell Street structure replacement and multi-modal routing study with an authorization to advertise request for proposals will also be on the council’s agenda Tuesday, although it’s under the consent agenda.
The structure is on the state Department of Transportation’s schedule for 2027 reconstruction. It’s located south of the intersection of Cambell Street and state Highway 44, and crosses over East St. Joseph Street and the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern railroad line.
Long-range planner Kip Harrington said after the working session that there are currently no pedestrian or bicycle facilities on the structure whatsoever.
“It’s very narrow, there’s no shoulders, there’s nothing,” he said. “It’s bare minimum to get vehicles over it.”
The study will look into adding a sidewalk and bike lane on the structure.
The council will also consider three bids on the consent agenda. Staff recommends approving the bid for Abandon Omaha Trunk Sewer - 1st Street to Maple Avenue to Mainline Contracting for $118,767.60.
The council will consider two preliminary subdivision plan applications. One would subdivide an existing lot to create two townhome lots sized, both sized .11 acres in the Gemstone Subdivision. The property is located east of the intersection of Topaz Lane and Sapphire Lane. The other plan is an application to create two residential lots sized 10 acres and 17.39 acres in the Lippert Addition. The property is located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Radar Hill Road and Long View Road. The property is outside of city limits, but within the city’s three-mile platting jurisdiction.
The council will also consider authorizing the mayor and finance director to sign an agreement to enter into a five-year lease for a portion of office space at 333 Sixth Street with Jefferson Partners L.P., starting Oct. 1.
Jefferson Partners is a charter bus system based in Minnesota.
The lease includes 937 square feet within Suite B of the Milo Barber Transportation Center Terminal. It’ll be used for a bus transportation system and other activities. Rent will be $1,246.21 a month, which includes basic rent, utilities and cost of maintenance to the premises. The city can adjust the monthly rent payment up to 3% more or less every year by providing written notice of the rent adjustment.
Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —