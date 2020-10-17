City Council to discuss trial program, TIF District on Monday

Rapid City Council will discuss a bi-weekly working session trial program and a Tax Increment Finance District for the Homestead Street Extension among other items at its Monday meeting.

Both items come from the Legal and Finance meeting Wednesday. The trial program was approved 4-1 with council member Jason Salamun voting no. The TIF district was approved unanimously.

The trial program would combine the Public Works and Legal and Finance committee meetings. As it stands, Public Works meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Legal and Finance meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The council is split with five members on each committee.

Council President Laura Armstrong said Wednesday that combining the meetings would streamline the council’s process, save taxpayers money, be more transparent and open to the public, and save council members, department heads and staff time.

Instead of having three meetings — a pre-meeting, agenda review and the committee meeting — it would turn into one.

